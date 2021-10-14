The Environment Affects Baseball. These Players Want to Help.

Flying all over North America every week is part of being a major leaguer. The Milwaukee Brewers, for instance, traveled as far away as San Diego and Miami as part of their 162-game regular season this year. Now multiply that by 30 teams across Major League Baseball.

Brewers reliever Brent Suter can’t help but think about how much fuel is burned and how many emissions spewed during all of those flights. As he helped the Brewers reach the postseason for a franchise-record fourth consecutive season, he worried about the planet.

“The fact that you can just go wherever you like, it’s just not sustainable,” he said before a recent game. “We can’t just keep adding carbon to the atmosphere and not offsetting it and not set limits on curbing it in any industries, and still searching every nook and cranny of the globe for fossil fuels.”

As human activity continues changing the climate — hotter summers, stronger hurricanes, more flooding, wildlife at greater risk — no part of society will be unaffected. That includes baseball, where the majority of MLB games are at the mercy of the elements at outdoor stadiums. The sport has already seen some of those effects.

“We were in Oakland last year getting ready for the series, and we had batting practice canceled both days and almost had the games canceled because of smoke from the wildfires. And the air quality was so bad,” shortstop Nick Ahmed of the Arizona Diamondbacks said of the fires in California at the time. “I know that’s been an issue up there as well this year. Hopefully people wake up and understand that our planet needs to be cared for in a great way.”

Around MLB clubhouses — where topics like the environment don’t come up often — a few players have been alarmed by the state of the globe and are trying to do something about it, even in modest ways. While players said the most power to make change lay with larger bodies — governments, corporations, leagues, teams — several are leading efforts inside and outside their clubhouses.

While with the Detroit Tigers, Daniel Norris, now a Brewers reliever, said he used to provide his teammates and key staff members with reusable mugs a company had given him. And when he saw teammates shoot used water bottles into a trash bin, Norris used humor to remind them of the effect of their choices.

“I’m like, ‘That’s a sick shot, but it would have been sicker if you recycled it, you know?'” Norris, 28, said earlier this year, adding later, “And if I do it enough, then maybe they’ll finally change or if they see me go and grab their bottle out of the trash can and put it in the recycling.”

Suter, 32, who studied environmental science and public policy at Harvard, said he constantly told his teammates to refill their plastic bottles from the water coolers rather than reaching for a new one. “I don’t want to be, like, too annoying about it,” he said, “but it’s got to be said.”

The amount of waste produced in clubhouses spurred outfielder Chris Dickerson to form a nonprofit called Players for the Planet, which Norris, Suter and others joined. While with the Louisville Bats, the Class AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, before his major-league call-up in 2008, Dickerson’s locker was near a trash can in the clubhouse. He cringed at what he witnessed.

After batting practice on a hot, humid day, Dickerson, an outfielder, counted 500 bottles thrown away. In an average week, he estimated 2,000 bottles were tossed. Between 120 minor league and 30 major league teams, he started to add up the estimated 300,000 of bottles players used every day. “And we play 162 games,” he said.

Over the years, Dickerson helped build a network of athletes, now numbering nearly 100, who felt similarly about green initiatives. The nonprofit has, among other projects, organized collections for electronic waste, helped some MLB teams with their own environmental efforts, led tree planting, created an online course in Spanish about plastic pollution for players at academies in the Dominican Republic, and held beach cleanups there with major and minor league players.

“In our case, Dominicans, we’re an island, and waste affects us more than anyone,” Nelson Cruz, 41, a slugger for the Tampa Bay Rays who took part in a cleanup in 2019 along with Amed Rosario of the Cleveland Indians, said earlier this year. “All that trash that we throw away returns to us.”

With the help of Dickerson, Ahmed said he pushed the Diamondbacks to install more recycling bins in the food room and clubhouse. During the coronavirus pandemic, Ahmed became annoyed with what he saw as the reliance on single-use plastics in clubhouses skyrocketing out of fear of transmitting the virus.