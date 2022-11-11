Subscribe

‘The Play’ at 40: ESPN documentary dives deep into wildest play in Stanford-Cal rivalry

LAURENCE MIEDEMA
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS
November 11, 2022, 3:42PM
Updated 1 hour ago

ESPN has put the band back together.

More specifically, members of the Stanford band — as well as longtime Cal radio voice Joe Starkey, former Cal and Stanford players, coaches, mascots, officials and former students — for The Band Is On The Field, an ESPN E60 episode commemorating the 40th anniversary of “The Play.”

The episode, hosted by Jeremy Schaap, debuts Sunday at 10 a.m. on ESPN, and then can be streamed on ESPN+.

Chaos ensued as the Stanford band spilled onto the field at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 20, 1982, at the same time Cal made a mad, lateral-filled dash to victory on the final play of the annual Big Game against the Cardinal.

In the moment, Starkey called it “the most amazing, sensational, dramatic, heart-rending, exciting, thrilling finish in the history of college football.”

More than 40 people were interviewed for the hourlong retrospective. Among them are Ron Rivera, the Washington Commanders coach who was then a linebacker at Cal; Rod Gilmore, the ESPN college football analyst who was then a defensive back at Stanford; Gary Tyrrell, the Stanford trombone player knocked to the ground when Cal’s Kevin Moen reached the end zone with the winning touchdown; and Starkey, whose “the band is on the field” call is one of the most famous in college football history.

