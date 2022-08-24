Subscribe

The Press Democrat’s ‘100-Yard Walk’ interview: New Windsor High school football coach Dean ‘DJ’ Sexton

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 24, 2022, 2:15PM
With the high school football season kicking off this week, The Press Democrat is debuting a video interview feature we’re calling the “100-Yard Walk.”

Press Democrat sportswriters will walk the length of a field with a coach or player, talking about the week’s upcoming game.

This week, we’re starting with new Windsor coach Dean ”DJ“ Sexton, who takes the helm from longtime colleague Paul Cronin. Windsor hosts Tamalpais Friday night in The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week.

Check it out:

