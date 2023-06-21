With the 2023 prep baseball season in the rearview mirror, there is only one question left that needs answering.

Is there anything Austin Steeves can’t do?

The junior was a force for Casa Grande all season long. He led the Gauchos to a 25-6 overall record in a historic season that included the Vine Valley Athletic League regular-season title, the North Coast Section championship and an appearance in the NorCal championship game.

And, to cap it all off, he’s The Press Democrat’s prep baseball player of the year.

We’ll get to his dominance on the mound in a minute, but first let’s start with his bat.

Starting in center field, Steeves also batted leadoff for the Gauchos. He totaled 26 hits and 14 RBIs with a .310 average at the plate. He also hit a home run in a 3-1 win over Dougherty Valley in the Alhambra Spring Tournament and swiped 10 bases on the year. To say he was a key cog in the Casa lineup is an understatement.

While those numbers are far above average, Steeves will humbly be the first to tell you that he could’ve been better.

“I definitely could’ve done better,” Steeves said. “I started heating up at the end, though, getting some hits. I finished strong, so I did have some good, but I feel like it could’ve been a lot better.”

Now to his work on the mound.

It was one of the most dominant seasons across the area in recent memory. Steeves went 10-3 on the year, notching an ERA of just 0.39 and an opponents’ batting average of .107.

As if that isn’t enough, he also struck out 158 batters, which, according to national database MaxPreps, ranks second in the nation.

Eight of his 18 appearances saw him garner 10 or more strikeouts, with his season high coming in a 3-0 win over Napa, when he threw a complete-game shutout and struck out 15.

While many of the crafty left-hander’s performances on the mound this season stand out — for example, a complete-game one-hitter in a 5-0 win over Vintage, or a one-hit, 12-strikeout performance in the NorCal playoff opener against Live Oak — it was the second win over the Gauchos’ crosstown rivals that Steeves cited as a highlight.

“Our second game against Petaluma, our home game,” Steeves said. “It’s our crosstown rival, we were up against (Cal signee) Aaron (Davainis). Him and I are friends off the field, but on the field I wanted to show him what I got. It’s just a big thing for our town, everyone was there, everyone saw, and it was a big win. To be on the mound for all seven innings for that game was really special.”

Steeves’ stats from that game? Five hits allowed, eight strikeouts, one walk and a 1-0 win.

With a season like he had, Steeves was bound to be noticed. He was named the California state pitcher of the year by Prep Baseball Report, made the San Francisco Chronicle’s all-metro first team and won MVP and co-pitcher of the year in the VVAL.

The best part?

He’s got another crack at it next year.

“Absolutely I’m excited, we have a lot of great guys coming back,” Steeves said. “Hopefully we can win the whole thing next year.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.