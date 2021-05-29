The son ex-NFL player couldn’t kill set to graduate

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Every high school graduation is a small miracle.

This one, though, feels more miraculous than most. The boy Rae Carruth once tried to kill has become a young man about to graduate from a Charlotte high school.

Chancellor Lee Adams has already tried on his cap and gown to make sure it fits. He has an orange-and-blue shirt and tie to wear underneath the gown and match his school’s colors. He plans to walk across the stage with the other Vance High graduates at 5:30 p.m. next Saturday at Charlotte’s Bojangles’ Coliseum, not with the aid of the walker he uses less and less, but instead standing tall and holding onto the arm of his favorite high school teacher.

Is he happy to be graduating?

“Yeah!” Chancellor Lee said, as we sat together Monday at a picnic table at a local park.

Chancellor Lee is 21 years old. He has permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy owing to the chaotic circumstances of his birth in 1999, when his pregnant mother, Cherica Adams, was shot four times in Charlotte by a hit man hired by Carruth, the former Carolina Panther.

Cherica Adams would eventually die from her injuries that night — her murder trial was nationally televised 20 years ago. But she saved her unborn son’s life with a haunting 12-minute 911 call she made from her car after the drive-by shooting on Nov. 16, 1999.

Carruth was a wide receiver from Sacramento who starred in college at Colorado and was the first-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 1997. He was convicted by a North Carolina jury in 2001 of conspiring to murder Adams, his on-and-off girlfriend at the time of the ambush.

After serving nearly 19 years in North Carolina prisons, Carruth was released in October 2018. Upon his release, he moved to Pennsylvania to live with a friend. I tracked down his address a few weeks later, rang his doorbell and eventually obtained the only interview he has given since his release. That interview became the final episode of the Charlotte Observer’s “Carruth” podcast.

Carruth, now 47, was unable to be reached for this story.

Since he became a free man, Carruth once sent his son several thousand dollars through the court system (he owes the Adamses millions in damages). But he has had no face-to-face contact with his son since Chancellor Lee was a baby. Saundra Adams, Cherica’s mother and the woman who has raised Chancellor Lee from birth, doesn’t think Carruth knows that her grandson is about to graduate from high school.

“I’m hoping that someone will tell him about this great milestone that Chancellor is reaching,” said Adams, who long ago forgave Carruth and his three co-conspirators in the murder-for-hire plot. “And as always, I’m still open — maybe we can have some communication.”

Carruth has never admitted that he orchestrated Cherica Adams’ murder. He wrote to me in an email in 2018: “Do you think it’s possible for a generally good person to get him/herself involved in a situation as heart-wrenchingly horrible as the one I was in, or is it your belief that such a person could only be cut from the worst of molds?”

Cartwheels in heaven

As for Chancellor Lee’s mother, Saundra Adams is absolutely sure that Cherica Adams knows about the upcoming graduation.

Cherica Adams, who died at age 24, always loved butterflies. Even now, when Saundra sees one, she believes it is a sign Cherica is watching over Saundra and Chancellor Lee from heaven.

So Cherica would appreciate the caterpillar-to-butterfly metamorphosis her only child has made — from a premature baby who wasn’t ever supposed to walk, talk or live very long to a loving young man with a diploma and a smile that lights up a city.

Saundra Adams was texting with one of Cherica’s best friends the other day. Recounted Saundra: “I said, ‘I know Cherica is in heaven, smiling.’ And she said, ‘Girl, you know that’s an understatement! She is doing more than smiling! She’s singing, dancing, cutting cartwheels — she’s got all the angels together rooting for him. She’s saying: ‘That’s my boy right there!’”

Like all Vance students, Chancellor Lee will be allowed four guests at graduation. Although neither of his parents will be there, Saundra’s older brother will attend, along with his wife. A cousin who Saundra has designated to be Chancellor Lee’s future guardian, when and if that is necessary, will also be there.

And of course, as always, there will be Saundra, Chancellor Lee’s beloved “G-Mom.”

Saundra said she doesn’t plan on holding her applause until every graduate walks across the stage. She’s waited 21 years to be able to clap and yell and figures that’s long enough.