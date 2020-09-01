Subscribe

Third game of Oakland’s series at Seattle postponed due to virus

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 1, 2020, 12:31PM
Updated 16 hours ago

SEATTLE — The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first two games in the series scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had previously been put off.

Major League Baseball said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.

MLB said it will continue to provide updates as necessary.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

