This Bay Area ballpark reportedly ranks among the worst for concessions

There's no crying in baseball, but Oakland Athletics fans planning an afternoon at the Coliseum this season may shed a tear finding out that its ballpark ranks the worst for concessions out of all the Major League Baseball stadiums, according to Thrillist.

Ranking No. 30 on the list just under the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field, the Oakland Coliseum has struck out on other ranked lists in the past, garnering titles like the second-worst MLB stadium in the league by both Forbes and Athlon Sports.

Thrillist's list of the best food across all MLB stadiums pins the Seattle Mariners' T-Mobile Park as the No. 1 ballpark for delicious concession bites with "almost everything" deemed as favorites. Most notably, T-Mobile Park has wontons and pork bao buns from Din Tai Fung, the renowned Taiwanese-owned restaurant known for its Shanghainese soup dumplings. But the park is also known for delectable lobster rolls made with fluffy King's Hawaiian sweet bread, ahi tuna bowls and gourmet chocolate brownies and cookies, all of which add to its sports snacking prowess.

For comparison, the Coliseum is scarce in concessions, serving the standard corn tortilla chips covered in orange cheese, ballpark dogs and mini pizzas, so it mostly relies on a fleet of food trucks, located in the adjacent Championship Plaza, to feed hungry sports fans. Usually, about eight food trucks are booked for smaller games and as much as 16 mobile eateriesare available during larger events.

The Plaza is billed as a part of the in-game experience, according to the A's official website, with Bay Area favorites Food Truck Mafia organizing all its participants for each game.

Even though the Coliseum doesn't rank high in the realm of good ballpark eats, diehard A's fans can always rely on Food Truck Mafia to provide a variety of meat and veggie tacos, savory gyros and sticky Hawaiian barbecue while admiring the latest invasion of feral cats on and off the field come the team's first home game scheduled next Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.