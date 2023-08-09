Stephen Curry briefly took over the Paramore concert at the Chase Center on Monday night. And unlike in his rap "debut," the Warriors superstar was belting out the lyrics of the band's 2007 hit "Misery Business."

Paramore's Hayley Williams brought Curry out to a surprised crowd, bowing down to Curry after he jogged onto the stage.

"So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years," Williams told the San Francisco crowd. "And tonight is our reunion. Tonight we're going to sing something together. Listen, from the moment that Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show, right," she said to cheers.

Curry started solo before Williams jumped in with him to finish the song. He's been living his best life this summer, heavily promoting his new documentary and winning a celebrity golf pro-am at Lake Tahoe. Curry, a longtime Paramore fan, was also spotted at a Drake concert in Brooklyn last month, although he didn't hop on the mic there.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W69r64Emp-I">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Monday's Paramore show was rescheduled from a July 22 concert that the band postponed because of illness.

Dennis Young is the SFGATE sports editor. He can be reached at dennis.young@sfgate.com