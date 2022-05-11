This spring’s top Redwood Empire prep track and field marks
Boys
100m, 11.16, Jai Gray, Maria Carrillo
200m, 22.74, Elijah Hansen, Santa Rosa
400m, 51.19, Valentino Buciga, Windsor
800m, 1:57.60, Jared Hayes, Piner
1600m, 4:19.14, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
3200m, 9:30.61, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
110/100H, 14.89, Alexander Manning, Santa Rosa
300H, 39.49, Ethan Dierk, West County
4x100m, 43.95, Rancho Cotate (Gio Ortiz, Sai Vadrawale, Potu Halle, Jacob Pruitt)
4x400m, 3:34.19, Santa Rosa (Patrick Schott, Eli Winkelman, Ben Dethlefsen, Dylan Mooney)
High jump, 6-04, Dave Baraka, Piner
Pole vault, 13-09, Dallas Coogan, Cardinal Newman
Shot put, 51-03.50, Albert Beerbower, Cardinal Newman
Discus, 163-02, Ben Feldstein, Vintage
Long jump, 21-05, Leo Moratti, Willits
Triple jump, 44-04, Tristan Hug, Napa
Girls
100m, 12.40, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa
200m, 25.88, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa
400m, 58.24, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo
800m, 2:15.83, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
1600m, 4:45.51, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
3200m, 10:12.03, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
110/100H, 15.25, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa
300H, 47.01, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa
4x100m, 49.24, Maria Carrillo (Lily Mulligan, Bailey Bronston, Syndey Moore, Kathryn O'Malley)
4x400m, 4:05.39, Santa Rosa (CoCo McKamey, Lola Cook, Maiya Weinert Bardell, Kassidy Schroth)
High jump, 5-02, CoCo McKamey (Santa Rosa), Katrina Gorauskas (Maria Carrillo)
Pole vault, 13-01, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo
Shot put, 37-10.5, Ellie Roan, West County
Discus, 127-09, Ellie Roan, West County
Long jump, 18-04, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa
Triple jump, 36-00.5, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa
Sources: Redwoodempirerunning.com & Athletic.net
NCS season start date: February 7, 2022
100, 200, and 110/100H are FAT, wind legal marks
Hand timed results include a +0.24s conversion