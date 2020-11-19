Thompson’s injury overshadows Warriors’ big night

The Warriors did as much as they could to make draft night a party, but they fell short. The evening had already been shattered by the news that came earlier.

Maybe two hours before this year’s heavily tweaked event, The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first (I believe) to report that Klay Thompson, one of the most beloved players in Bay Area sports history, had injured his leg. His other leg. Thompson famously tore his left ACL in the last game ever played at Oracle Arena — Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. This was his right leg.

Subsequent reports by national NBA writers noted that Thompson couldn’t put weight on the leg as he left a gym in downtown Los Angeles, and then several members of the Warriors organization were flying to L.A. to be with him at his MRI exam Monday. The world awaited more details as the night wore on, but it sounded bad. Analysts openly feared it was Thompson’s Achilles tendon.

Shortly after the draft began at 5 p.m., the Warriors were in the news again, this time drafting young center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick. He’s an incredible talent. This was an important pick, and we’ll be talking about it for ages. But it couldn’t even the scales on Wednesday, which became another dark day for a team trying desperately to maintain the flickering flame of a dynasty.

“It was hard to disengage from it mentally,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said when the draft was done. “But we had a lot to prepare for. I couldn’t let my mind go all the way there.”

Thompson’s setback — a term that might prove wholly inadequate once we learn the extent of his injury — was terrible on its face. One of the Warriors’ three best players is hurt, little more than a month before the start of an NBA regular season that, more than most, will have a sense of urgency. Because of the coronavirus, this one will be reduced to 72 games.

But the news regarding Thompson can’t be quantified by his scoring average or his Value Over Replacement Player, or explained in terms of how he and Wiseman might play off one another. It’s bigger than that.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has always referred to Thompson as a “no-maintenance athlete,” and he has been as close to that as anyone can be during his eight seasons with Golden State. Thompson doesn’t complain, doesn’t taunt, doesn’t get prickly in postgame interviews. And before June of 2019, he didn’t get hurt.

That first injury, as much as the loss to the Raptors itself, shook the team to its core. Klay, a wounded Warrior? Limping off the court at Oracle as nearly 20,000 people were reduced to stunned silence? It couldn’t be happening.

Thompson’s knee injury certainly wasn’t the only reason the Warriors went from one of the best teams in the NBA to one of the worst in 2019-20, but it was a big one. And it allowed a feeling of mortality to creep into the scene.

Kerr’s Warriors had lost in the championship round before. But they had never felt so vulnerable. That’s what happens when your most indestructible weapon is broken.

Which is why Thompson’s recovery has been so vital to the team’s aspirations for 2020-21. If anything could restore the Warriors to dominance in a league that had changed dramatically during their “absence,” it was a healthy, moving, cutting, 3-point-stroking Klay Thompson. And if anyone could pull it off, it was Mr. Chill.

So where are we now? It remains to be seen, but the Warriors and those who love them must be considerably less confident of the future than they were Wednesday morning. It was always going to be hard to replace Kevin Durant, who led the Dubs to back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. The formula for accomplishing that was built on a vintage, band-is-back-together version of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson.

If Thompson were to miss a significant amount of time with his second serious leg injury in a year and a half, it would do more than recalibrate the 2020-21 season. It would cast a different light on the Warriors’ “championship window.”

Those windows are rarely definable while they’re open. Only in retrospect, when a good team begins to collapse under its own weight, can we measure them. The Warriors’ window looked wide open before Wednesday, though. And it wasn’t hard to believe that, with the right first-round pick, Kerr and general manager Bob Myers could keep it propped ajar for what, two years? Three? More?

The window is poorly defined now, and will be at least until we get a solid prognosis on Thompson’s injury. At the very least, this derails the hopeful narrative that the Warriors will simply pick up where they left off before Thompson got hurt, Durant and Andre Iguodala and Boogie Cousins left town, and Curry missed most of a season with his own physical ailments.

This isn’t back to Square One. It’s outside the box altogether. Again.

All of which dampened what should have been a joyous night in the Bay Area. The Warriors got the most exciting player in the 2021 draft, and arguably the best, and maybe even the most likable. They struck gold, but nobody could see it through the mud.

How good is Wiseman? He has every chance to be the Warriors’ best center since big Nate Thurmond left in 1974. I mean no offense to Andrew Bogut, who played a big role in getting to three NBA Finals but was limited offensively, or to Chris Webber, a brilliant player who was never a true center.

But Wiseman is 7-foot-1. His wingspan is 7-foot-6. He guards the rim like a Trump surrogate defending a ballot box from a registered Detroit voter. He is lethal attacking the basket on the pick-and-roll, and has a nice midrange shot that some educated observers believe could expand in depth. Think of JaVale McGee with touch and better instincts. And in a 19-year-old body.

This is a departure for the Warriors, who have treated the center position as a supporting cast member during Kerr’s reign. Wiseman has them rethinking their conception. He’s the type of young player you shape a team around.

Imagine a kid like that running the court with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Unfortunately, if Thompson’s injury is bad, imagining it is all you’ll be able to do for a while.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.