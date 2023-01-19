They are brothers with different appearances, different personalities, different goals, different positions. Each, in his own way, is an exceptional athlete and an exceptional person. Together senior Nathan, junior Malcolm and sophomore Robert Rooks are a big reason St. Vincent High School’s football team won 12 football games, the North Bay League Redwood championship, and played in the North Coast Section championship game.

They are also three big reasons St. Vincent won the NCS Scholastic pennant in their division.

“They were a huge part of our success,” said St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. “They are amazing on and off the field.”

Although the brothers grew up playing sports, first karate as youngsters, then soccer and on to youth football, they had never played on the same team until this season. And each, in his own way, was a key piece that formed a St. Vincent football team that ranks with the best ever at the school.

The Mustangs did not repeat their section championship of the previous season, when they won the NCS Section 7 title and played in the CIF Northern California playoffs, but they did romp through their 10-game regular season with remarkable domination and were 17 seconds away from a repeat NCS championship. Right in the middle of their success were the Rooks brothers.

Senior Nathan was a 4-year varsity player, the North Bay League Redwood’s Defensive Player of the Year, the team’s Defensive Player of the Year and team leading tackler with 82 tackles, 54 solo and 13.5 for loss. Primarily a blocking back on offense, he carried the ball 26 times for 185 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and scoring 6 touchdowns.

But, the numbers are the least part of his story.

“He was our team leader,” Herzog said. “He was well respected by all his teammates. When he talked, the players listened. A lot of the yards that Kai Hall gained came from blocks that Nathan provided.”

The coach said that by the time his career is finished, sophomore Robert might be the best football player of the three talented athletes. He was all-league first team both an offensive and defensive lineman.

Malcolm was all-league second team as a defensive back. Herzog said he wasn’t at his best due to a leg injury. “He played hurt all year,” the coach explained. “When he is healthy he is the fastest player on the team. He will have a big year next year as a senior.”

Nathan was the family pioneer to St. Vincent after his father, also named Robert, discovered the school while the family was searching for a quality education for all three sons.

One visit was all it took for Nathan: “I fell in love with the school.” He is now in his fourth year at St. Vincent and his opinion has not changed.

After the family moved to Petaluma from Elk Grove, Malcolm ended up at Live Oak Charter School and Robert at Cinnabar Charter School. Both followed their brother to St. Vincent.

Although all three brothers played youth football together, it wasn’t until this season, Robert’s sophomore year, that they finally all played on the same team. Malcolm’s introduction to high school football came when he played with Nathan on the Sonoma Express, a club team formed during the COVID-19 year. Robert played on an Express JV team that year.

This year, they were all together, and all three loved the experience.

“We sometimes disagree, but at the end of the day there was nothing like it,” said Malcolm.

“There is a kind of unspoken communication where you just know where the other guy is going,” added Nathan.

As far as all three brothers are concerned, they couldn’t have picked a better place for academics and athletics than St. Vincent.

“It has been really fun for me playing at St. Vincent,” said Nathan. “It is more like a family than a team. When I was a freshman, guys like Andrew Kohler and Morgan Moriarty helped me set standards I hope I set for freshmen coming up.”

“The interaction of the players off the field with the other students is special,” said Malcolm. “It is about more than just football.”

“I appreciate the relationship between the coaches and the players,” said Robert. “If I have a problem, I know that Coach Herzog will come in and help out.”

It is one and done for the brothers together, as Nathan blazes the trail to college for his siblings. He will announce his choice for the next step in his football and academic career early next month, but indicated he has pretty much decided on University of New Haven in Connecticut or Morehouse College in Atlanta. “They are two really good choices,” he said.

Nathan’s college choice is predicated, to a large degree, by his interest in music. A piano player, he plans to make a career out of ethnic musicology, working in the industry as an engineer, producer and/or composer.

That is a totally different path from his brothers.

“They are brothers, but they are not triplets,” explained mother Donielle. “They are individuals. Nathan is artistic, Malcolm is very analytical. He understands people. Robert is intellectual. He has a deep heart and is very thoughtful.”

Malcolm is interested in psychology and philosophy. A member of the school’s mock trial team, he is interested in studying law in college.

Robert is the family tech guy. He is interested in cybersecurity and computer science. All three are excellent students, but Robert really excels academically earning AP computer science Student of the Year Honors.

Father Robert, a national leader in criminal justice reform and CEO of REFORM Alliance, spends a lot of time traveling, but of course keeps an active interest in his sons’ lives. He was the one who discovered St. Vincent and introduced Nathan to the school.

Despite the extra flying time, he has managed to make almost all of his sons’ games.

“They have always been active in sports,” he said. “As they have gotten older, they have gotten closer because of sports. I love seeing them together as brothers on the same team.”

Now that the football season is over, the Rooks brothers are not finished contributing to St. Vincent sports.

Nathan is competing for the first wrestling team in the school’s history, while Malcolm and Robert are going to play lacrosse, another sport relatively new to St. Vincent, and are hopeful soccer will start up next school year.