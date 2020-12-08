Three Casa Grande cheerleaders part of All-Star Thanksgiving performance

It wasn’t Rome and it wasn’t exactly a parade, but this Thanksgiving is one a trio of Casa Grande High School cheerleaders will long remember.

Arianna Tracy, Jasmyne Scott and Tobias Humphreys spent Thanksgiving in Orlando Fla. participating in the United Spirit Association’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; except this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t a parade and it wasn’t held as it usually is in Rome, Italy.

Still, the Casa seniors had a chance to perform with the nation’s elite high school cheerleaders, make new friends, get a VIP trip to the Universal Orlando theme park and make lasting memories.

To be chosen for the event, the Casa Grande students had to earn USA All-American honors, a designation they ordinarily would have earned in a competition camp, but this year received after submitting a video. According to Casa Grande cheer coach Trina Marshall, only 12 percent of cheerleaders and dancers are chosen to participate in a performance on the level reached by the Casa competitors. “They really are among the elite,” said Marshall.

For the Casa All-Americans, the chance to perform on such a high level was gratifying and the trip to the theme park was fun, but the most memorable experience was being with others who share their love for their sport. “It was great meeting people from all over the United States who share my passion for cheerleading,” said Scott.

“The thing I will remember most is meeting all the cheerleaders from across the country,” agreed Tracy.

Arianna Tracy prepared for performance by All-American cheerleaders. (Submitted photo)

According to the Casa Grande participants, the All-American cheer team had never worked together prior to their video performance. They were given the routine and practiced on their own before heading off to Orlando where they almost immediately went into action.

“We had one day of practice and the next day we performed,” Scott explained.

Complicating the performance, changes were made just prior to the performances. “We only had a couple of hours after they tweaked the routine. We ended up practicing in our hotel rooms,” Tracy said.

The performance turned out well, although Scott admitted, “when it was over I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.

Both Scott and Tracy are dedicated to their sport and hope to continue in college. Both also are passing along their enthusiasm by helping coach the Petaluma Panthers youth team.

Now, it is back to the reality of a possibly lost season and the unknown of what will happen in a world so changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is really sad,” said Scott. “I miss performing and being with my teammates. For us, it will be our last year together. It’s our passion. Everyone is so close.”

Scott hopes to continue her cheering in college, possibly at Southern Oregon or Boise State.

Tobias Humphreys in front of Jasmine Scott and Arianna Tracy at Casa Grande High School. (Submitted photo)

Like Scott, Tracy is devoted to her sport. “I love cheer,” she said. “It is pretty much all I do.” She also hopes to continue to cheer in college, possibly at San Diego State, Northern Arizona or Arizona State.

Like Scott and all the other Casa Grande cheerleaders, Tracy is frustrated about not being able to cheer and participate in cheer competitions.

“We still practice when and where we can,” she said, “but we have to wear masks and social distance. It is really sad, but it has made me cherish the moments I’ve had in cheer.”

Humphreys has a different perspective on cheer. He got into cheer because his mother is a cheer coach at Casa Grande and he wanted the experience, but he has played football, baseball and wrestled. His preference is football.

That sport hasn’t been kind to him. A wide receiver and defensive back, he played as a freshman, sat out his sophomore year and broke his collarbone before he could play a game as a junior. According to football coach John Antonio, Humphreys was one of the team’s hardest workers during the off season, and was eagerly looking forward to a senior season that so far hasn’t happened.

“It is frustrating because it will be my last season. I was really pumped for this year. I’m just hoping for at least some kind of season,” Humphreys said.

For him, the All-Star cheer event was “a fun experience,” in a large part because of the people he met and was able to work with. “The journey was better than the destination,” he said.

He said it didn’t bother him that the All-Star event was held in Orlando. “”I am all about the competition,” he said. “I was proud to represent Casa Grande.”

Marshall said she was happy for, and proud of, Casa’s All-Stars, but was disappointed that the team had lost the competitive season because of the pandemic. “This is the worst class it could have happened to,” the coach explained. “The seniors have worked so hard.”

Among the hardest workers were Scott and Tracy. “Cheer is their life,” said Marshall. “Their passion is cheer. I am so proud of them. This was an experience they will always remember.”

The All-Stars are part of a strong Casa Grande cheer program that includes 68 athletes on three teams – varsity, JV and freshman.

Despite the pandemic, Marshall is trying to keep the Casa cheerleaders active and their spirits up by holding protocol-limited workouts outdoors. “I want to give them some normalcy; to give them something to do. Something is better than nothing.”