Three questions Warriors must answer heading into playoffs

NEW ORLEANS — Klay Thompson hasn’t needed to prove anything to anyone amid his return from back-to-back injuries that sidelined him for more than two years.

But on Sunday night, Thompson looked as good as ever, dropping 41 points after making seven 3-pointers in the Warriors’ 128-107 beatdown of the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the game, coach Steve Kerr reiterated his confidence in Thompson, who seems to be peaking just in time for the postseason.

“The proof is on the court. Just what he’s looked like over the last couple of weeks, you can see he’s settled down quite a bit, the game has slowed down,” Kerr said following the Warriors’ regular-season finale. “He has slowed down in a good way, taking better shots; he’s been in a great groove now, so it’s a really good sign.”

The Warriors, who clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with Sunday’s win, tied for the third-best record in the league (53-29). Only Western Conference foes the Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) and Phoenix Suns (64-17) had better records over the course of the season.

The Warriors have nearly a week off before they host the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets for the first two games of the first round. Game 1 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

In the meantime, here are three of the biggest questions surrounding Golden State entering the week of practices to prepare for the first round:

Will Curry play?

The biggest concern for the Warriors this week is Stephen Curry’s availability. He was expected to be reassessed Monday after a sprained ligament in his foot kept him out of the last 11 games of the regular season.

Curry’s status was up in the air as of Sunday, with Kerr saying the decision to clear the All-Star shooter could “come down to the wire.”

The Warriors have been optimistic that Curry would be ready in time for Game 1 of the playoffs and are banking on him making a smooth transition back to the lineup due to his familiarity with the team and history of bouncing back quickly from injuries.

“I have no concern (about) what he’s looking like this week,” Kerr said Sunday night. “All it takes is one game for Steph to go from injured list to first-team All-NBA.”

Curry has had his fair share of injuries around the time of the playoffs, including knee sprains that sidelined him for parts of the 2016 and 2018 playoffs, and sprung back each time.

What will rotation look like?

The number of injuries to the team this season forced Kerr to jumble the lineup on dozens of occasions. In recent games, he’s been going to a starting lineup with Jordan Poole, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. And his second unit has consisted primarily of Poole, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica.

Curry will obviously be a starter if he’s cleared to play. He’ll possibly replace Poole, though Green recently made a case for Poole to stay in his current role.

“I don’t envision that he goes back to the role he was playing,” Green said. “I envision it as (he’s) another added layer to our offense that we didn’t have before.”

Another question is if and how rookie Jonathan Kuminga will be folded into the rotation. At 19, Kuminga has more than earned the right to be part of the debate for a spot in the playoff rotation. He’s shown improvements on both ends of the court and proved to be a formidable attacker at the rim.

Kerr said he has “no doubt” Kuminga will make an impact in the postseason, though how he’ll be utilized remains uncertain.

How will Warriors’ bigs fare against Jokic?

Containing Nikola Jokic will be the biggest key for the Warriors if they want to see the second round of the playoffs.

The reigning MVP, who made another convincing case for the league’s top award this season, averaged 25 points, 15.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists against Golden State during the 2021-22 campaign.

Green has historically played well against Jokic, pushing the 6-foot-11 Serbian star out of his comfort zone. He’ll join Looney in being tasked with trying to shut down Jokic.

Looney acknowledged the difficulty of defending Jokic, though the Warriors’ ironman this season said he’s up for the challenge.

“It’ll be a tough matchup just for me at the center position,” Looney said. “But as long as we’re healthy and as long as everybody’s playing healthy, we have a great chance to win.”