Thursday’s March Madness delivers 2 new Cinderellas

NEW YORK TIMES
March 16, 2023, 11:55PM
SACRAMENTO — To hear the Princeton Tigers tell it, they sensed an upset at least 20 minutes before the basketball world saw what was coming.

It was halftime, they trailed second-seeded Arizona by just 1, and, as junior guard Matt Allocco said, it was loud in the locker room.

“Everybody had something to say,” he said. “‘Stay with it.’ ‘We got this.’ ‘Stay in the moment.’ ‘We’re going to make big plays.’”

By the time the Tigers finished a stunning 59-55 win, sending Arizona home and Princeton on to a Saturday game against Missouri, the decibel level among the team and the fans had increased to thundering proportions.

Nearly three decades after a Pete Carril-coached Princeton team knocked off UCLA in one of the greatest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, the Tigers had delivered another big moment. It was noisy, it was chaotic, and it was oh-so-memorable.

“To beat a great team like that on this stage is a pretty special feeling,” Allocco said.

The heavily favored Wildcats led for most of the game. It wasn’t until senior guard Ryan Langborg drove the lane for a layup that Princeton earned its first lead, with just over two minutes remaining. Once they got it, they held it.

Princeton, seeded 15th, closed with a 9-0 run, following the same script as when it downed UCLA in 1996. The Tigers held Arizona scoreless over the final 4:43.

In their scramble to stay alive in the tournament, Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa each missed 3-point attempts in the final seconds for Arizona. When Tosan Evbuomwan grabbed a rebound with three seconds left, Arizona fouled. He made the first free throw, missed the meaningless second, and as the clock expired, the Tigers mobbed each other in celebration in the city in which Carril, their Hall of Fame coach who died last August, finished his career with the NBA’s Kings.

“There’s going to be some comparisons from some of you, I’m sure, to coach Carril,” said Princeton coach Mitch Henderson, who played for Carril and was an instrumental part of the 1996 win. “I want to be really clear that this group did this.”

He added, “This group did something special for its university, for the fans, for the former players and for one another.”

Princeton won despite shooting just 4 for 25 from 3-point range and going to the free-throw line just five times. The Tigers had missed their only free-throw attempt before getting four more chances in the final 21 seconds.

Arizona didn’t get many opportunities at the line, either; coach Tommy Lloyd was not happy that his team took only seven free throws. As always, its game plan was to push the ball inside to 7-foot Oumar Ballo and 6-foot-11 Azuolas Tubelis, and to draw fouls. But it seemed as if Princeton always had two or three players step in to guard whoever had the ball. Langborg and Keeshawn Kellman each had two blocks, and Zach Martini played exceptional defense from the bench.

“When the game is reffed like that, it makes it tough,” Lloyd said. “When your advantage is negated a little bit.”

The Tigers, who went 21-8 and won both the Ivy League regular-season title and the conference tournament, were determined, however, not to be intimidated.

“Maybe an upset on paper and the country, but not to us,” Henderson said, adding: “We think of ourselves, and we have historically, as a national program.”

He pointed again to the Sacramento connection, mentioning Geoff Petrie, the former general manager of the Kings and a Princeton alumnus who brought Carril into the NBA as an assistant coach and adviser.

“He was a first pick in the draft,” Henderson said. “Princeton alum. We have pros, too, just like they do.”

Evbuomwan, who Princeton associate head coach Brett MacConnell said has drawn interest from nearly every NBA team, led the Tigers with 15 points and was the only player on the team to score in double digits.

Now the Tigers will take aim at a Missouri team that held Utah State, ranked fifth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage, to just 4 of 24 from that range while knocking off the Aggies 76-65.

But after taking down Arizona, Princeton doesn’t figure to be intimidated by the next challenge.

“To have a day of preparation is quite nice,” Henderson said.

— SCOTT MILLER

Furman topples Virginia with timely steal

No. 13 seed Furman delivered a wild finish early in the tournament, knocking off a No. 4 Virginia team that may be best known for dropping its first-round game as the tournament’s top overall seed five years ago.

This time, it looked like the Cavaliers would hold off a rally by the underdog. Virginia and Furman traded leads in the final five minutes until Virginia went up by 4 points, 67-63, with 19 seconds left. Garrett Hien drew a foul and hit both free throws — and then came a breakdown on an inbounds play by the Cavaliers.

Virginia’s Kihei Clark tried to pass the ball halfway up the court, but it was intercepted by Hien. He quickly passed it to JP Pegues, who nailed a 3-pointer from the wing with about two seconds left. Final score: 68-67.

“We had them trapped, I was calling for a foul, but the good Lord knew it, and they couldn’t hear me,” Furman coach Bob Richey said at the postgame news conference.

Virginia started the game on an 8-0 run and built what seemed to be a comfortable lead, sitting on a double-digit margin with under 11 minutes left in the game. But Furman chipped away and tied the game with 5:42 left, setting up the furious finish.

The loss will sting for the Cavaliers, but they may find a silver lining in their recent past: After their 2018 first-round loss to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, the Cavaliers came back the next season to win the championship.

— OSKAR GARCIA

Northwestern gets its 2nd win in its 2nd appearance

SACRAMENTO — With a 75-67 win over Boise State in just its second NCAA Tournament appearance, Northwestern set itself up to make its deepest run ever into the month of March.

For the Broncos, a run is still waiting. Boise State, despite outrebounding Northwestern, dropped to 0-9 in its NCAA Tournament appearances. The Broncos are 0-4 under coach Leon Rice, who spoke passionately before their practice a day earlier about what a difference a March win would make to his program.

“It would mean so much for our fans,” he said, adding, “I want it so bad for our players, to keep them going. I want to keep this group together as long as I can keep this group together. You can’t do that if you lose. The moment you lose, it’s done.”

By Thursday night, it was over; the Broncos finished 24-10 and were headed home.

The feeling for Northwestern was similar to its first tournament appearance in 2017. Then, the Wildcats slipped past Vanderbilt in the first round, 68-66, before falling to Gonzaga. Set to play the winner of the game that followed here at the Golden 1 Center — UCLA vs. North Carolina-Asheville — Northwestern can reach its first Sweet 16 in school history with a victory Saturday.

— SCOTT MILLER

Missouri clamps down on Utah State

SACRAMENTO — Utah State was hanging around. Just as soon as they found openings in 3-point territory, the thinking went, the 10th-seeded Aggies were going to sprint past Missouri.

But that never happened. The No. 7 seed Tigers, a team seen as a potential upset victim, won the game 76-65.

Missouri’s pressure defense stymied a team that ranked fifth in the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage, holding the Aggies to 0 for 11 in the first half and just 4 for 24 for the game. Utah State was 0 for 13 before junior guard Steven Ashworth, who is sixth in the nation in 3-point percentage (.443), finally swished one with 17:51 remaining. For the game, the Tigers held Ashworth to 2 for 10 from 3-point land.

“Our approach was to pressure full court,” Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge said. “We know what they wanted. They wanted jump shots. We tried to force them to the basket to make them make two, make the big man score.

“Make them take tough threes, force them into bad shots,” Hodge added. “That helped us in the long run.”

Missouri ranked first nationally with a turnover margin of plus-5.9. The Tigers nearly matched that number Thursday: They forced 15 Utah State turnovers and committed only 10 themselves.

— SCOTT MILLER

Kansas carries on without its coach

With coach Bill Self continuing to recover from a recent health problem, Kansas assistant Norm Roberts took the reins Thursday during a 96-68 rout of Howard in Des Moines, Iowa.

Self, 60, missed the Big 12 tournament last week after undergoing a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart. The Hall of Fame coach was released Sunday from a hospital.

— ADAM ZAGORIA

Injuries may play a starring role

Some of the top teams in the men’s NCAA Tournament are dealing with significant injuries to key players.

Houston guard Marcus Sasser, the player of the year in the American Athletic Conference, suffered a groin injury in the semifinals of the conference tournament. Houston was still installed as a No. 1 seed and the No. 2 overall behind Alabama despite the uncertainty around its first first-team All-American since Hakeem Olajuwon.

On Wednesday, before Houston’s Thursday night game against No. 16 Northern Kentucky, coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters that Sasser would be “one of those infamous game-time decisions.”

Miami’s Norchad Omier is a 6-foot-7 forward from Nicaragua who averages 13.6 points and 9.7 rebounds; he also plays a key role as a big, physical body in the team’s defensive scheme. Omier missed most of Miami’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinal against Duke with an ankle injury, but he looked good during an on-court workout Thursday at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

— ADAM ZAGORIA

