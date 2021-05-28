Tiger Woods talks recovery from crash: ‘More painful than anything I have ever experienced’

Recovering from the February car crash that left Tiger Woods hospitalized with a badly broken leg has been “an entirely different animal” compared to his previous injuries, the golf great said.

Woods takes part in daily physical therapy after suffering multiple breaks to his right leg in the high-speed, single-car wreck in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., he told Golf Digest in an interview out Thursday, his first since the crash.

“I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced,” Woods said.

Woods’ Genesis SUV was going 84 to 87 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone on Feb. 23 when it struck a raised median, and continued to move at 75 miles per hour when it smashed into a tree, California officials said last month following an investigation.

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the primary cause of the crash was “driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway.”

Woods, 45, was not charged in the incident. He underwent surgery on his right lower leg and ankle after officials removed him from the significantly damaged vehicle.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,” Woods told Golf Digest in the report published Thursday. “I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods underwent his fifth back surgery last December.

He did not comment when Golf Digest inquired about his aspirations for playing golf again.

Woods has won the second-most major championships in PGA Tour history with 15, which trails only the 18 won by Jack Nicklaus. Woods most recently won a major at The Masters in 2019.

The star athlete has remained active on social media in recent months, including saying in a Twitter statement last month that he is “grateful” for the officials and good Samaritans who came to his aid after the crash.

“I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time,” Woods’ statement said.