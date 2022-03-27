Timo Meiers hat trick propels San Jose past Anaheim 4-1

SAN JOSE — Timo Meier had a hat trick, Marc-Edouard Vlasic added a goal and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Saturday night.

James Reimer had 27 saves for San Jose, which sent Anaheim to its ninth straight loss.

Meier scored his 28th, 29th and 30th goals to match a career high as the Sharks won for the third time in four games after losing 18 of their previous 24.

Gerry Mayhew scored for Anaheim. Ducks rookie goalie Lukas Dostal turned back 19 shots in his fourth career appearance and third start.

Vlasic scored from high in the slot, firing a shot past Dostal.

Meier scored less than two minutes into the second period to give San Jose a 2-0 lead. His second goal came on a power play just under four minutes into the third to extend a 2-1 lead.

The Ducks trailed 2-0 when Mayhew scored over a minute into the third period. His seventh goal was unassisted.

Notes

Ducks F Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup Saturday after missing nine games with a lower body injury. He was playing his 82nd career game against San Jose. ... G Anthony Stolarz (illness) is day to day. … Anaheim had a five-game winning streak against San Jose entering Saturday’s game. … The Ducks have lost 16 of 20 since Jan. 21. They’re 4-13-3 during that stretch.

Sharks F Logan Couture (upper body) is day to day, head coach Bob Boughner said Saturday. The Sharks captain may practice Monday and will likely play Wednesday against Arizona, Boughner said. … Rookie Scott Reedy’s assist on Vlasic’s goal was the 22-year-old’s first in 18 career games. … Reimer took a shot to his mask in the second period, but stayed in the game. … Vlasic’s third goal of the season was his second in three games. … Sharks F Tomas Hertl had two assists, raising his career total to 200. ... Meier extended his point streak to four games.

Up next

Ducks: Host Dallas on Tuesday.

Sharks: Open a two-game trip Wednesday in Arizona.