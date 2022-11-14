Winning used to come hard for Tony Finau. Now he's making it look easy.

Staked to a four-shot lead Sunday in the Houston Open, Finau stretched it to eight shots on the back nine and sailed to his third PGA Tour victory of the year. With three bogeys that only affected the margin, he closed with a 1-under 69 and won by four.

Finau won only once in his first 185 tournaments upon joining the PGA Tour. Now he has four in the last 30 tournaments, including three in this calendar year.

“I've always had belief, but confidence when you win is contagious,” Finau said. “I'm starting to put together a full-package game.”

It certainly showed over four days at Memorial Park.

Finau seized control with a 62 in the second round ahead of the change in weather and was superb in his bogey-free round of 68 in Saturday's cold and wind. No one came close to catching him on Sunday.

He finished at 16-under 264 and started the new season with a win — moving to No. 12 in the world ranking — after shaking off some rust in a missed cut last week at Mayakoba.

PGA Tour rookie Tyson Alexander won the B-flight, and it was a big deal. Alexander made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 66 and moved out of a tie for second to be the sole runner-up. That was worth enough FedEx Cup points that it should be a virtual lock that he qualifies for the postseason next summer.

“Great week for me,” Alexander said. “I wish Tony would have taken the week off.”

Ben Taylor missed his 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 70 and finished third.

Finau said he felt uncomfortable with such a large lead at the start of the round, and he conceded he had some doubts about how he would play.

Those didn't last terribly long. He rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the second hole, and then quickly pulled away from the field.

Finau holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the fifth, made a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-5 eighth and capped off the front nine with a 20-foot birdie putt.

That gave him an eight-shot lead, and from there it was matter of staying upright.

LPGA Tour

A year Nelly Korda would like to forget is ending with the American star in a familiar position as the No. 1 player in women's golf.

Locked in a battle with Lexi Thompson along the back nine, Korda pulled ahead with birdies on the 16th and 17th hole and held on for a 6-under 64 for a one-shot victory Sunday in the Pelican Women's Championship IN Belleair, Florida.

Korda won at Pelican Golf Club for the second straight year, this one elevating her past Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul to reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

Korda started the year at No. 1, but then she missed four months with a blood clot in her left arm and has been struggling to regain her form ever since. Her only victory was in the Aramco Team Series in Spain on the Ladies European Tour.

This was her first LPGA Tour title, and the tears when it was over were evident how much it meant to her after all her struggles.

Chmpions Tour

Steven Alker shot 3-under 68 to finish third behind record-setting Padraig Harrington in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday in Phoenix, completing his climb from career journeyman to champion of the PGA Tour Champions.

Harrington needed to win and have Alker finish outside the top five for Harrington to claim the season-long Charles Schwab Cup in his second season on the PGA Tour Champions. The 51-year-old Irishman shot 6-under 65 in breezy conditions at Phoenix Country Club.

Harrington finished at 27-under 257 to break the PGA Tour Champions 72-hole record of 258 set by Tom Lehman at the 2012 Schwab Cup Championship. The 27 under matches the record set by Jack Nicklaus at the 1990 Kaulig Companies Championship.

Alker trailed Harrington by five shots heading into the final round, but the players behind were his only concern in terms of the Schwab Cup.

Alker started his PGA Tour Champions career as a Monday qualifier at the Boeing Classic in August 2021, picking up a top-10 finish that earned him a spot in the following week’s tournament. He followed with four more top 10s to keep playing, earned his way into the postseason and eventually won to secure a full card.

The confidence snowballed into this season, when he won five times while earning more than $3.3 million.

European Tour

Tommy Fleetwood saved his best for last with a final-round 67 to come from behind and retain his title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday in Sun City, South Africa, as he ended a three-year winless drought.

The Englishman moved up from a tie for seventh overnight to finish 11 under par overall and win by a stroke from New Zealand's Ryan Fox (68), who was hoping to go to the top of the season rankings with a victory in Sun City but just missed out after making a bogey on the last.

Fleetwood won in Sun City in 2019 but was the defending champion after the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He kept his nerve when others around him faded on the final day, making four birdies on his opening nine and rebounding from a bogey on No. 12 with an incredible eagle on the par-5 No. 14 when he holed out from a bunker. He made pars the rest of the way home to become the first player since compatriot Lee Westwood in 2011 to win back-to-back titles at the Nedbank.

Fox was the first-round leader after opening with a superb 64, raising his hopes that he could win in Sun City and overtake Rory McIlroy at the top of the European rankings ahead of the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai next week.