SAN FRANCISCO — The reception when Marco Luciano stepped into the batter’s box for the first time Wednesday night was unlike any other this season.

Before his name had escaped the mouth of public address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon, the 36,142 on hand at Oracle Park had broken out into a thunderous standing ovation. Upon returning to the dugout after coming just short of a storybook home run, he was greeted by the fans on their feet for a second time.

“I’m very thankful for the appreciation I felt from the fans,” Luciano said through Spanish-language interpreter Erwin Higueros. “It’s something that I’ll never forget.”

For as long as Luciano had been waiting for this moment, the Giants’ fan base had built up just as much anticipation.

The organization hasn’t had such a highly regarded hitting prospect make his debut since Buster Posey in 2009.

The most prospect-crazed fans have been familiar with his name since he signed at 16 years old out of the Dominican Republic for a bonus of $2.6 million.

Delayed by a pandemic, set back by injuries, the moment Luciano and Giants fans had been waiting for finally came Wednesday.

At 21 years old, with only six Triple-A games under his belt, Luciano became the sixth-youngest player to wear a major league uniform this season. And while he was subbed out for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning, he looked like he was meant to be there.

“When I enjoy myself, good things happen,” Luciano said afterward. “That’s basically what I’m going to do. I don’t feel any pressure. I’m just going to have fun out there.”

With a muscular 6-foot-1, 209-pound frame, Luciano came with a reputation for his powerful right-handed swing, and he showed why. First in batting practice, he launched one moonshot that nearly made it to the concourse in left field. Then, in his first at-bat, he attacked a first-pitch fastball and nearly came up with his first big-league home run on his first swing.

He had to settle for a 338-foot flyout.

“Obviously he went to the plate ready to hit,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “I thought he put a good swing on that ball. He looked great in the box.”

It didn’t take long after accepting the managerial post in 2020 before Kapler had the rundown on Luciano, their top prospect even back then. That included scouts’ belief that because of his large frame, Luciano would one day have to move off shortstop, to third base or maybe the outfield.

But Luciano and the Giants believe he has taken significant strides defensively, and it showed in his debut.

The second batter of the game, Zack Gelof, rolled a grounder toward shortstop that Luciano charged and backhanded. He double-clutched on the throw, taking just enough time to fire an accurate throw to LaMonte Wade Jr. at first base to get Gelof by a step.

Luciano also teamed up with Casey Schmitt to turn two 6-4-3 double plays, scooping up a grounder from Aledmys Diaz to start an inning-ending turn in the second and another from Gelof for the first two outs of the fifth.

“Those were smooth, easy turns,” Kapler said. “His first play, to his backhand, he looked really, really relaxed and like he had a pretty good clock in him. The play was fast, right? He got the base runner by a step. After that it seems he got more comfortable out there.”

Luciano, just like Luis Matos, had his debut cut short by a pinch-hitter. Consider it an indoctrination. (Catcher Patrick Bailey fittingly debuted as a defensive replacement for a pinch-hitter.)

Kapler said it was an easy call, with Luciano’s spot due to lead off the seventh inning against a right-hander, Angel Felipe. Those situations are earmarked for Joc Pederson, and while it didn’t work out, you don’t have to look far back for proof of concept; Austin Slater hit a pinch-hit homer the inning prior.

One day, though, the Giants hope Luciano will be the one taking those big at-bats.

“Obviously we’ll have a conversation with Marco, though I don’t think it requires much explanation,” Kapler said. “It might be a good time to just say, hey, it doesn’t meant that we don’t think you’re not gonna take down huge at-bats for us. Joc Pederson is kind of a special hitter. We have guys on the bench like that for a reason.”