Top prep track and field marks so far this season

Boys:

100m, 10.98, Jacob Pruitt, Rancho Cotate

200m, 22.31, Gavin Doig, Cardinal Newman

400m, 51.62, Owen Foley, Analy

800m, 1:59.85, Jared Hayes, Piner

1,600m, 4:16.75, Jude DeVries, Montgomery

3,200m, 9:08.05, Jude DeVries, Montgomery

110 high hurdles, 15.51, Sai Vadrawale, Rancho Cotate

300 intermediate hurdles, 42.09, Alexander Ong, Maria Carrillo

4x100 relay, 43.97, Rancho Cotate (Vadrawale, Jordan, Halle, Pruitt)

4x400 relay, 3:33.83, Piner (Robert, Ward, Baraka, Hayes)

High jump, 6-04, Dave Baraka, Piner

Pole vault, 13-01.00, Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Petaluma

Shot put, 47-03.00, Jake Joerger, Cardinal Newman

Discus, 155-03, Santiago Adan, Cardinal Newman

Long jump, 20-09.50, Jai Gray, Maria Carrillo

Triple jump, 41-03.00, John Quilon, American Canyon

Girls:

100m, 12.84, Kathryn O’Malley, Maria Carrillo

200m, 26.55, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo

400m, 58.00, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo

800m, 2:23.16, Athena Ryan, Sonoma Academy

1,600m, 4:54.32, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery

3,200m**, 10:04.12, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery

100 high hurdles, 17.62, Natalie Wilmarth, Montgomery

300 intermediate hurdles, 48.92, Eva Bowen, St. Helena

4x100 relay, 49.44, Maria Carrillo (Mulligan, DeMange, Moore, O'Malley)

4x400 relay, 4:09.95, Maria Carrillo (Chong, O'Malley, McGarva, DeMange)

High jump, 5-04, Alexis Hunt, Maria Carrillo

Pole vault, 12-06.00, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo

Shot put, 35-10.00, Siolo Lua, Rancho Cotate

Discus, 108-07, Sofia Henderson, Santa Rosa

Long jump, 16-02.50, Tatiana Avila, Analy

Triple jump, 33-11.50, Tatiana Avila, Analy

Sources: Athletic.net and RedwoodEmpireRunning.com

NCS Season Start Date: February 6, 2023

Hand timed marks include a +0.24 second conversion

*100m, 200m, 110H/100H and 4x100m must be both FAT and wind legal

**New 2 mile indoor California record run at New Balance Indoor Nationals on March 10th; also breaks Redwood Empire 3200m record (en route time posted above)