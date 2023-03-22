Top prep track and field marks so far this season
Boys:
100m, 10.98, Jacob Pruitt, Rancho Cotate
200m, 22.31, Gavin Doig, Cardinal Newman
400m, 51.62, Owen Foley, Analy
800m, 1:59.85, Jared Hayes, Piner
1,600m, 4:16.75, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
3,200m, 9:08.05, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
110 high hurdles, 15.51, Sai Vadrawale, Rancho Cotate
300 intermediate hurdles, 42.09, Alexander Ong, Maria Carrillo
4x100 relay, 43.97, Rancho Cotate (Vadrawale, Jordan, Halle, Pruitt)
4x400 relay, 3:33.83, Piner (Robert, Ward, Baraka, Hayes)
High jump, 6-04, Dave Baraka, Piner
Pole vault, 13-01.00, Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Petaluma
Shot put, 47-03.00, Jake Joerger, Cardinal Newman
Discus, 155-03, Santiago Adan, Cardinal Newman
Long jump, 20-09.50, Jai Gray, Maria Carrillo
Triple jump, 41-03.00, John Quilon, American Canyon
Girls:
100m, 12.84, Kathryn O’Malley, Maria Carrillo
200m, 26.55, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo
400m, 58.00, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo
800m, 2:23.16, Athena Ryan, Sonoma Academy
1,600m, 4:54.32, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
3,200m**, 10:04.12, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
100 high hurdles, 17.62, Natalie Wilmarth, Montgomery
300 intermediate hurdles, 48.92, Eva Bowen, St. Helena
4x100 relay, 49.44, Maria Carrillo (Mulligan, DeMange, Moore, O'Malley)
4x400 relay, 4:09.95, Maria Carrillo (Chong, O'Malley, McGarva, DeMange)
High jump, 5-04, Alexis Hunt, Maria Carrillo
Pole vault, 12-06.00, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo
Shot put, 35-10.00, Siolo Lua, Rancho Cotate
Discus, 108-07, Sofia Henderson, Santa Rosa
Long jump, 16-02.50, Tatiana Avila, Analy
Triple jump, 33-11.50, Tatiana Avila, Analy
Sources: Athletic.net and RedwoodEmpireRunning.com
NCS Season Start Date: February 6, 2023
Hand timed marks include a +0.24 second conversion
*100m, 200m, 110H/100H and 4x100m must be both FAT and wind legal
**New 2 mile indoor California record run at New Balance Indoor Nationals on March 10th; also breaks Redwood Empire 3200m record (en route time posted above)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: