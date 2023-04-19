Top prep track and field performances so far this season

Boys

100m, 10.98, Jacob Pruitt, Rancho Cotate

200m, 22.31, Gavin Doig, Cardinal Newman

400m, 50.53, Liam Currie, Cardinal Newman

800m, 1:57.99, Jared Hayes, Piner

1,600m, 4:16.75, Jude DeVries, Montgomery

3,200m, 9:08.05, Jude DeVries, Montgomery

110 high hurdles, 15.51, Sai Vadrawale, Rancho Cotate

300 intermediate hurdles, 42.09, Alexander Ong, Maria Carrillo

4x100 relay, 43.97, Rancho Cotate (Vadrawale, Jordan, Halle, Pruitt)

4x400 relay, 3:29.74, Maria Carrillo (Sitton, Jepson, Ong, Gray)

High jump, 6-06, Nathan Fifer, Montgomery

Pole vault, 13-01.00, Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Petaluma

Shot put, 47-09.50, Jake Joerger, Cardinal Newman

Discus, 155-03, Santiago Adan, Cardinal Newman

Long jump, 20-09.50, Jai Gray, Maria Carrillo

Triple jump, 42-03.75, Nadav Dicovski, Middletown

Girls

100m, 12.65, Kathryn O'Malley, Maria Carrillo

200m, 26.15, Elianah DeMange, Maria Carrillo

400m, 58.00, Elianah DeMange, Maria Carrillo

800m, 2:21.30, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery**

1,600m, 4:46.61, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery

3,200m, 9:55.31, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery

100 high hurdles, 17.56, Ariana Rogina, Montgomery

300 intermediate hurdles, 48.44, Ariana Rogina, Montgomery*

4x100 relay, 48.80, Maria Carrillo (Mulligan, DeMange, S. Moore, O'Malley)

4x400 relay, 4:07.18, Maria Carrillo (E. Moore, McGarva, Mulligan, O'Malley)

High jump, 5-08.00, Alexis Hunt, Maria Carrillo

Pole vault, 12-06.00, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo

Shot put, 35-10.00, Siolo Lua, Rancho Cotate

Discus, 129-09, Sofia Henderson, Santa Rosa

Long jump, 17-00.50, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo

Triple jump, 35-02.00, Kennedy Brown, American Canyon

Sources: Athletic.net and RedwoodEmpireRunning.com

*Hand-timed marks include a +0.24-second conversion

100m, 200m, 110H/100H and 4x100m must be both fully automated timing and wind legal

**Time recorded en route during 1600m at Stanford Invite