Top prep track and field performances so far this season
Boys
100m, 10.98, Jacob Pruitt, Rancho Cotate
200m, 22.31, Gavin Doig, Cardinal Newman
400m, 50.53, Liam Currie, Cardinal Newman
800m, 1:57.99, Jared Hayes, Piner
1,600m, 4:16.75, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
3,200m, 9:08.05, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
110 high hurdles, 15.51, Sai Vadrawale, Rancho Cotate
300 intermediate hurdles, 42.09, Alexander Ong, Maria Carrillo
4x100 relay, 43.97, Rancho Cotate (Vadrawale, Jordan, Halle, Pruitt)
4x400 relay, 3:29.74, Maria Carrillo (Sitton, Jepson, Ong, Gray)
High jump, 6-06, Nathan Fifer, Montgomery
Pole vault, 13-01.00, Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Petaluma
Shot put, 47-09.50, Jake Joerger, Cardinal Newman
Discus, 155-03, Santiago Adan, Cardinal Newman
Long jump, 20-09.50, Jai Gray, Maria Carrillo
Triple jump, 42-03.75, Nadav Dicovski, Middletown
Girls
100m, 12.65, Kathryn O'Malley, Maria Carrillo
200m, 26.15, Elianah DeMange, Maria Carrillo
400m, 58.00, Elianah DeMange, Maria Carrillo
800m, 2:21.30, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery**
1,600m, 4:46.61, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
3,200m, 9:55.31, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
100 high hurdles, 17.56, Ariana Rogina, Montgomery
300 intermediate hurdles, 48.44, Ariana Rogina, Montgomery*
4x100 relay, 48.80, Maria Carrillo (Mulligan, DeMange, S. Moore, O'Malley)
4x400 relay, 4:07.18, Maria Carrillo (E. Moore, McGarva, Mulligan, O'Malley)
High jump, 5-08.00, Alexis Hunt, Maria Carrillo
Pole vault, 12-06.00, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo
Shot put, 35-10.00, Siolo Lua, Rancho Cotate
Discus, 129-09, Sofia Henderson, Santa Rosa
Long jump, 17-00.50, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo
Triple jump, 35-02.00, Kennedy Brown, American Canyon
Sources: Athletic.net and RedwoodEmpireRunning.com
*Hand-timed marks include a +0.24-second conversion
100m, 200m, 110H/100H and 4x100m must be both fully automated timing and wind legal
**Time recorded en route during 1600m at Stanford Invite
