Top tennis stars Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic to meet for French Open trophy

It should come as no surprise to hear that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in another French Open final.

Djokovic is No. 1 and has not lost a completed match in this disjointed 2020 tennis season. Nadal is No. 2 and the greatest clay-court player in the game’s long history.

Nadal will be aiming for his 13th French Open title, Djokovic for his second.

Both advanced Friday with victories over seeded opponents who had reason to hope for better. Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0) over Diego Schwartzman, who upset him on clay in the Italian Open last month. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had beaten him twice in five previous matches and who pushed him to the limit this time.

But Sunday’s final showdown ― the 56th match in the rich rivalry between Nadal and Djokovic ― will be about more than winning this unique October edition of Roland Garros.

It will be about the historical pecking order. If Nadal prevails, he will equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles. If Djokovic prevails, he will narrow the gap with his longtime rivals by winning his 18th and also become the first of the so-called Big Three to win each of the four majors twice.

Numbers, so many numbers. It is part of their legacy ― and, at times, their burden.

Djokovic has the overall edge against Nadal, with a 29-26 advantage, but Nadal leads 17-7 on clay and 6-1 at Roland Garros.

Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal in this tournament. Robin Soderling beat Nadal in the fourth round in 2009, and Djokovic beat him in the quarterfinals in 2015, one of the rare downbeat years in Nadal’s career.

Nadal is bracing himself.

“He is one of the toughest opponents possible, but I am here to keep trying my best,” he said. “I know I have to make a step forward. I think I did one today, but for Sunday, it’s not enough. I need to make another one.”

Djokovic has certainly had the harder road to the final. While Nadal has not dropped a set in six matches, Djokovic has dropped three in his last two, going four sets with Pablo Carreño Busta in the quarterfinals and five with Tsitsipas, the swashbuckling 22-year-old Greek.

Djokovic was in control of the match until he served for a straight-set victory at 5-4 in the third set, but on match point, he missed a backhand just wide going for a winner. Tsitsipas rallied to win the next three games and win the set.

Tsitsipas defeated Federer to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal at the 2019 Australian Open and also won last year’s ATP Finals, often considered the fifth most prestigious event in men’s tennis after the majors.

But he has struggled to close matches of late, blowing six match points to Borna Coric in a third-round loss at the U.S. Open. Although he came close against Djokovic, he could not cross the finish line ahead of the elastic Serbian.

Against Schwartzman, Nadal imposed his skill and his will and made clear adjustments following their match last month at the Italian Open that went the other way.

“In Rome, I didn’t play my best, and he played, I think, well,” Nadal said after Friday’s match, which lasted three hours and nine minutes. “Of course we took a look at that match and the things that didn’t work and the things we needed to change. Tried to make that happen, and today it worked.”

Nadal, if he prevails in the final, will have won 100 matches at the French Open.

But for once, the focus will not be on Nadal’s running total at Roland Garros. It will be on his pursuit of Federer’s Grand Slam singles record.

Federer, 39, has not played since February because of two knee surgeries and does not plan to return to competition until 2021. Federer won his 20th major title at the 2018 Australian Open, but Nadal has steadily narrowed the gap since then as he won the French Open twice more and the U.S. Open in 2019 to bring his total to 19.

Nadal, true to character, has downplayed the chase.

“I am happy with who I am,” he said, tapping his chest with an index finger, in an interview with the New York Times earlier this year. “I was very happy with 16, very happy with 17, very happy with 18, very happy with 19; and if one day I get to 20, I will be very happy, too. But my level of happiness is not going to change because of this. Do I make myself clear?”

When pressed, Nadal has acknowledged that he is not immune to the lure of the history books. But he has always been more interested in looking forward to the next point, the next match, the next challenge than looking back at all the castles he has built on the clay and elsewhere.

It is his not-so-secret weapon ― that deep focus on process over destination.

Although he was the reigning champion at the U.S. Open, he decided not to play in New York this year and remained at home in Majorca, Spain, where he trained on clay at his eponymous academy. He believed that making the trip to the United States would risk wearing him down for the abbreviated clay-court season, with the French Open coming just two weeks after the men’s U.S. Open final.

So far, so smart, but he is on new ground here. He has never won the French Open without winning a clay-court tournament in the lead-up, and no one has ever won a French Open in October. His forehand is not bouncing as high in the cool conditions. His serve is not traveling as quickly ― down, on average, 4 mph from 2019.

But despite all of the above, he has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

After fighting through a 14-minute opening game Friday to hold serve against Schwartzman, he worked his way through the grinding first set, full of double-digit rallies and all-court hustle.

He adjusted after losing to Schwartzman in Rome: moving in closer on first-serve returns and much closer on second-serve returns. It paid off with break after break, and though Schwartzman tried drop shots, they were not as consistently successful.

The match tightened in the third set, however, as Nadal failed twice to hold serve after going up a break. At 5-5, he held serve after saving three break points, saving the last of those by serving and volleying for the first time in the match.

Greatness is in the details, and Nadal is, contrary to popular image, a great tactician as well as a great athlete, ball striker and competitor.

He went on to win the third-set tiebreaker, too, and is now just one victory away from ruling again at Roland Garros.

It has been a reign no like other.