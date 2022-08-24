Tough Mudder brings the dirt to Sonoma Raceway

The mud will fly when Sonoma Raceway plays host to a weekend of tenacity and teamwork with the Tough Mudder event this Saturday and Sunday. Among the golden hills, courses varying in length from 5K to 15K will challenge competitors of all ages with an array of intense obstacles and of course, plenty of mud.

The Tough Mudder philosophy is about creating unconventional life-changing experiences that challenge people to step outside their comfort zone and overcome obstacles through teamwork. Built on a foundation of camaraderie and community the series of obstacle courses and mud runs push physical and mental limits, all without the pressure of competition. Events happen year-round across the United States and range from 5K to 24 hours.

For adults, there are three challenges to choose from with 5K, 10K and 15K courses offering obstacles in equally increasing numbers with names such as Mudderhorn and Gauntlet.

Registration for adults starts at $105 and an $11 parking and bag drop fee is also added at checkout. Tough Mudder Kids offers two challenges starting at $25: A Mini Mudder 1/2-mile course for ages 5-7 and Mighty Mudder 1-mile course for ages 8-12. Spectators are welcome with a Mudder Village Pass for those 13 and older, and free admission to kids 12 and under. VIP experiences and volunteer opportunities are also available.

Registration for the event is still open. Visit the Sonoma Raceway website sonomaraceway.com/events. For more information visit toughmudder.com/events/sonoma.