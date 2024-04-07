Cardinal Newman’s Santiago Adan had a historic showing at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational this weekend.

The senior, who qualified for state last year, broke a 27-year-old school record in a 10th-place finish in the invitational division for the discus. His throw of 176 feet, 7 inches broke the record of 175-04, set by coach Brian Chase in 1997, and is No. 5 all-time in Redwood Empire history, according to records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com.

Adan was elevated to the invitational division after placing first in the open division earlier in the day with a throw of 172-01, which is No. 10 all-time in area history.

Adan was certainly the local headliner, but several others also had strong performances over the weekend.

On the boys side, Cardinal Newman senior Jake Joerger placed 14th in the invitational shot put with a throw of 53-08. On Friday, he also placed 13th in the rising stars division for discus with a mark of 144-02.

Cardinal Newman sophomore Devon Bertoli placed fourth in the rising stars shot put division on Friday with a toss of 50-02.

In the rising stars triple jump on Friday, Maria Carrillo senior Nehemiah Holiday placed fifth with a leap of 43-04.

Analy senior Owen Foley placed 22nd in the open 300 hurdles with a time of 39.72 seconds.

On the girls side, Montgomery junior Seelah Kittlestrom finished 15th in the seeded 3,200 on Friday with a time of 10:39.86. It’s the 11th-fastest time in the event in Redwood Empire history, per redwoodempirerunning.com.

Also Friday, the Maria Carrillo 800-meter seeded sprint medley relay team of junior Bella Woicicki and seniors Sydney Moore, Emma Moore and Mia Carra finished eighth with a time of 1:54.57.

Montgomery junior Amrie Lacefield placed 15th in the open mile with a time of 5:00.77 and Montgomery junior Sadie Sanders placed 15th in the open 400 with a time of 57.61.

Montgomery star Hanne Thomsen was on the performance list for the invitational 3,200 but did not run.

