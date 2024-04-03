OAKLAND — Trevor Story had three hits and two RBIs and Wilyer Abreu scored the go-ahead run on a double-play grounder in the 11th inning, sending the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,112.

Abreu began the 11th on second as the automatic runner. He advanced on Reese McGuire’s single and scampered home on Tyler O’Neill’s 5-4-3 double play off Mitch Spence (0-1).

Ceddanne Rafaela made a great running catch in center with one out in the bottom half, robbing Shea Langeliers of extra bases. Josh Winckowski (1-0) then fanned Lawrence Butler for the final out.

Winckowski struck out three in two innings. Five Red Sox relievers allowed two hits in six scoreless innings.

Langeliers and JJ Bleday homered for Oakland.