Trey Lance's first home start looks imminent; Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful for 49ers on Sunday

SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance's first home start looks inevitable for Sunday, but coach Kyle Shanahan stopped short of officicially appointing him to that role 48 hours before kickoff.

Jimmy Garoppolo was listed as doubtful Friday after missing practice all week because of a sprained thumb.

"Jimmy's not out, so holding out hope," Shanahan said in a video call with reporters.

Lance said he "had fun" taking first-team reps all week, the only time he's done so this season aside from before his only previous start, Oct. 10 at Arizona.

"I don't know if Jimmy is able to go or not Sunday, but for me to get those reps is huge," Lance said. "Whether I go on Sunday or not, I gained a lot from them. ... being around those (offensive starters), the energy they bring every rep and their play-making ability."

Lance said he's the healthiest he's been since camp.

He's overcome a fracture to his right index finger from the preseason finale, an injury that kept him from straightening his finger and finishing throws. Then came a sprained knee that "felt weird" as he got in bed after his Oct. 10 start at Arizona, adding that he was frustrated at not being ready for the ensuing game against the Colts.

This week, as he did so often this season on the scout team, he went against the starting defense, and locker-mate Jimmie Ward noted that Lance beat him on two passes in Thursday's practice.

"He knows how to handle the part," Shanahan added of Lance. "He knows how to get in the huddle and take command. His preparation is very impressive, and that gives guys a lot of confidence."

Leading receiver Deebo Samuel also complimented how Lance has thrown the past month. Samuel was a bit more reserved, however, any for good reason.

"He was the scout team quarterback and doing his job there. With the wideouts, we're in the back going over plays for the next series," Samuel said. "We go off Kyle's word. He's doing a good job this week with the tempo of the offense. There's still a learning curve but he's doing a good job."

Lance's only previous start was that 17-10 loss at Arizona, where his opening series ended in an interception. He emerged a day later with a sprained knee, a byproduct of his 16 carries, eight hits and two sacks.

At Levi's Stadium, Lance has not taken a snap since the 39 he played upon replacing Garoppolo (calf) after halftime of an Oct. 3 loss to Seattle. Lance completed just 9-of-18 passes (157 yards, two touchdowns) and ran seven times (41 yards) in that 28-21 defeat. His only other action at home was a three-snap cameo in a Sept. 26 loss to Green Bay, as well as two preseason games (11-of-27 passing).

Lance has yet to complete an official pass to George Kittle, who did not play against Arizona and was targeted twice by Lance on incompletions in the Seattle game. That said, Lance did produce the 49ers' first touchdown this season, on a pass to Trent Sherfield in the opening win at Detroit.

Lance's draft status (No. 3 overall) and lack of playing time as a rookie offers great intrigue in his playing ability, more so than how the playoff-contending 49ers will respond around him. Nate Sudfeld was activated from the practice squad to serve as Sunday's backup.

How will a quarterback change impact the run-based offense?

"We get that question a lot at receivers, when a new quarterback is coming in," wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said. "We just know if we're in right spots and where supposed to be, they'll be trusting in us. If we take care of our part, there's not too much to worry about in their end."

Garroppolo’s thumb was braced in black tape Thursday and he appeared upbeat after individual conditioning, a further sign that he is not shutting himself down for the season. Shanahan re-itterated Friday that Garoppolo does not require surgery on his thumb, at least not now.

"We were told each day that we can push it off one more, it gives him a better chance to stay. We're trying to hold him from throwing until Saturday), possibly Sunday," Shanahan said. "He has a chance this week, so he'll have a better chance next week."

Garoppolo has been limited to individual conditioning as he copes with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and chipping a bone, having played through pain during the 49ers' last game, a Dec. 23 loss at Tennessee.

"The ligament is torn. The more you can heal, the better chance it has to relatch. The quicker you go back, the more it doesn't relatch, is what I understand," Shanahan said.

Garoppolo played through the second-quarter injury last game, but it wasn't easy, and he had two interceptions among a few errant passes. "If you can imagine not being able to use your thumb very much, just the feel of the ball that you normally feel, can't really grip it the same way and throw it the same way," Garoppolo said.

Other health updates:

— Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is questionable to play for the first time in four games. Shanahan said Mitchell had his most encouraging practice Thursday and didn't feel worse Friday. "We'll play Elijah as much as he can handle," Shanahan said. "So it's about watching him and communicating with him. If he's tired, (position coach Bobby Turner) doesn't hesitate and puts Jeff (Wilson) in there, and there are other guys he can put in there."

It's unknown if fellow running back Trey Sermon (ankle) be activated off injured reserve, after practicing two consecutive weeks.

— Mitch Wishnowsky remains on COVID reserve, and the 49ers used that open roster spot to activate Sudfeld. If Wishnowsky is not cleared by Sunday, Colby Wadman will come up from the practice squad.

— Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) returned to practice in limited fashion this week but is out. He aggravated a groin injury Nov. 28, when he played just 13 snaps against the Vikings, his first action since leaving the season opener after a pick-six.

— Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) was ruled out, along with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf). Safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is doubtful.

— Tyler Bray was added to the practice squad as a fourth quarterback, not only to help fill in while Garoppolo doesn't practice, but to serve as insurance in case of a COVID outbreak, Shanahan said.