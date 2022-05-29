Trio of North Coast teams earn spots in state’s 1st-ever prep baseball tournament

Newly crowned North Coast Section champions Cardinal Newman and Ukiah will be joined by runner-up Petaluma in the state’s first-ever regional baseball postseason tournament that begins this week.

Newman, which defeated San Marin 8-2 on Friday for the school’s first NCS baseball title, was drawn into the powerhouse Division I for the CIF Northern California tournament that begins Tuesday.

The seventh-seeded Cardinals will play at second-seeded Saint Francis of Mountain View at 6 p.m. that day.

The first-round matchup pits the 24-5 Cardinals — who finished second in the North Bay League Oak division before capturing the NCS Division 3 title — against the 29-4 Lancers, winners of the West Catholic Athletic League.

The four winners in each of the tournament’s five divisions advance to the semifinals on Thursday. Championships will be decided on Saturday.

The Ukiah Wildcats, like the Cardinals a first-time NCS champion in baseball, drew the fifth seed in Division II. They will travel to face fourth-seeded Granite Bay at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Granite Bay Grizzlies went 19-13 this season to finish second in the Sierra Foothill League. Ukiah, which defeated Petaluma 13-1 on Saturday to claim the NCS Division 2 title, went 20-9 in 2022 to finish third in the NBL-Oak.

The Wildcats’ run through the NCS consisted of upsets at every stage. As the ninth seed, Ukiah knocked off the eighth, first, fourth and third seeds to capture the section championship.

That third seed was Petaluma, which saw its section hopes end on the Trojans’ home field on Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats amassed 13 runs to end that game early thanks to the 10-run mercy rule.

But the Trojans get another shot at postseason glory with the new NorCal tournament. As the second seed in Division III, they’ll host seventh-seeded Alpha Charter of Elverta, near Sacramento, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Alpha Charter Angels went 27-3 this season and won the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League. Petaluma, which went 21-9, is the champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League.