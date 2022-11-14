The “MVP!” chants for Tua Tagovailoa started early in the second half, and they didn't stop until after the game ended, as Tagovailoa flashed a smile and waved on his way off the field.

Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown performance.

“Tua is playing very, very high-level football,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “It's phenomenal to watch.”

Since returning in Week 7, Tagovailoa has 10 TD passes and no interceptions. He finished with 285 yards on 25-of-32 passing Sunday.

Miami (7-3) moved into first place alone in the AFC East, overtaking Buffalo, which lost in overtime to Minnesota and dropped into a tie with the New York Jets (6-3) in the stout division.

Giants 24, Texans 16

Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and host New York beat Houston.

Jones, who was 13 of 17 for 197 yards, hit tight end Lawrence Cager on a 9-yard TD pass and Darius Slayton on a 54-yard catch and run as the Giants (7-2) scored on their opening possession of each half to build a 14-3 lead.

Barkley, who had a career-high 35 carries, scored from 2 yards out in the third quarter after the Texans (1-7-1) closed within 14-10.

The Giants' defense preserved the win, forcing two red-zone turnovers in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered Dameon Pierce’s fumble at the 11-yard line and Dane Belton intercepted Davis Mills’ pass in the end zone.

Mills (22 of 37 for 319 yards) threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked field goals of 38, 34 and 46 yards for Houston, which has lost four straight.

New York is off to its best start since 2008.

Cardinals 27, Rams 17

Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and Arizona hung on to beat Los Angeles, which lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.

Both teams played their backup quarterbacks with starters Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray sidelined by injury. McCoy threw a TD pass to A.J. Green and hit DeAndre Hopkins for 98 yards on 10 catches, while Los Angeles’ John Wolford passed for 212 yards in a much more inconsistent performance.

The defending champion Rams (3-6) lost for the fifth time in six games, and they also lost Kupp in the fourth quarter when he went down awkwardly while being hit by Marco Wilson after failing to catch a poorly thrown pass from Wolford.

In the 34th start of his 13-year career, McCoy went 26 of 37 while patiently running a disciplined offensive game plan for the Cardinals (4-6). Murray sat out with a hamstring injury, but Arizona grinded out a much-needed victory for coach Kliff Kingsbury after losing four of its past five.

Rondale Moore had nine catches for 94 yards, including a jaw-dropping grab on a long pass on fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter to set up Arizona’s clinching TD run by Conner.

Los Angeles is three games under .500 for the first time in Sean McVay’s career.

Titans 17, Broncos 10

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as host Tennessee rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Denver.

The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime.

Denver (3-6) has lost lost five of six. The Broncos had plenty of chances but couldn’t score after halftime. Russell Wilson had a final chance to tie the game, but his pass on fourth-and-8 from the Titans 25 was tipped and picked off by Terrance Mitchell with 11 seconds left.

Tannehill accounted for 70 yards on a drive capped with a 9-yard TD pass to Westbrook-Ikhine to pull within 10-7 just before halftime. In the third quarter, Titans used a flea-flicker with Derrick Henry tossing the ball back to Tannehill, who found Westbrook-Ikhine wide open down the right sideline for a go-ahead 63-yard TD.

Westbrook-Ikhine had a career-high 119 yards receiving. Tannehill finished with 255 yards passing.

Lions 31, Bears 30

Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and visiting Detroit overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields.

The Lions (3-6) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter on the way to their second straight win after losing five in a row. They stopped a 13-game road losing streak.