UC Davis, Sacramento State get wins as Week 2 of college football gets underway

COMMERCE, Texas — Lan Larison ran for 109 yards on 16 carries and had three of UC Davis’ five rushing touchdowns as the Aggies beat Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Matteo Perez added 83 yards rushing, including a 25-yard touchdown that made it 31-0 with about a minute left in the first half, and C.J. Hutton scored on a 3-yard run. Miles Hastings completed 22 of 30 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Hunter Ridley kicked a 37-yard field goal before Larison scored on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter and a 2-yard scamper with 9:31 left in the second to give UC Davis a 17-0 lead.

Ridley made a 24-yarder late in the third quarter and Hastings connected with Josh Gale for a 15-yard touchdown that made it 41-3 with 13:18 left.

Keith Miller III scored Texas A&M Commerce’s only touchdown on a 65-yard catch-and-run with 8:45 to play. Peter Parrish, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, completed 6 of 12 passes for 54 yards with three interceptions for the Lions and was replaced by Josh Magana in the fourth quarter. Magana went 5 of 7 for 89 yards, including Miller’s TD.

THIBODAUX, Louisiana — Kaiden Bennett threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State controlled Nicholls from the outset and beat the Colonels 38-24 in a season opener Thursday night in the coaching debut for Andy Thompson.

Marcus Fulcher added two rushing touchdowns for the Hornets, first two scores, which created a 14-0 cushion for the eighth-ranked team in the FCS Coaches Poll.

The Colonels drew within 17-10 midway through the third quarter after inheriting a short field off an interception and Pat McQuaide ran it in from the 4. But Sacramento State scored the next three touchdowns, the first coming with 1:05 left in the third when Bennett threw a 40-yard score to Jared Gipson for a 14-point advantage.

Early in the fourth, Bennett ran it in from the 7 to end a brief five-play, 63-yard drive in a little more than two minutes, and following a turnover on downs by Nicholls, Bennett threw a six-yard score to Anderson Grover on the one-play drive for a 38-10 lead.

McQuaid threw for 196 yards, including an 84-yard score to Terry Matthews for the game’s last score.

It was Nicholls’ first home loss in a season opener since 1992.

SALT LAKE CITY — Bryson Barnes threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks on Utah’s first play of the game, rushed for another score and the No. 14 Utes beat Florida 24-11 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

Nate Johnson split time at quarterback with Barnes for the Utes with usual starter Cam Rising still recovering from a knee injury in the Rose Bowl. Utah clamped down on defense in Rising’s absence, forcing a turnover and getting five sacks.

Graham Mertz threw for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his first start for the Gators. Ricky Pearsall had 92 yards on eight catches. Florida drove inside the red zone four times but totaled only 10 points on those drives.

Making his second career start, Barnes wasted no time making an impact with the scoring strike to Parks. Barnes completed his first four passes and had 150 yards passing by halftime. He finished with 159 yards.

TEMPE, Arizona — Jaden Rashada threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and Arizona State withstood a more than two-hour weather delay to beat Southern Utah 24-21 early Friday in coach Kenny Dillingham’s coaching debut.

The Sun Devils (1-0) were in control in the first half, taking a 21-7 lead on Rashada’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Troy Omeire through a dust storm.

Thunderstorms followed the dust and the game was delayed, steady rain still falling when play resumed.

With a few hundred fans remaining in the stands, the Sun Devils got stuck in the mud against an FCS opponent.

Southern Utah had a 68-yard reception negated by a targeting penalty early in the third quarter, but Justin Miller later hit Isaiah Wooden on a 52-yard reception. Miller then found a wide-open Zach Mitchell for a 17-yard TD that pulled the Thunderbirds within 21-14.

Arizona State’s offense stagnated after Elijah Badger’s 81-yard kickoff return gave the Sun Devils a first-and-goal from the 6 late in the third quarter. Three holding calls later — one that negated a touchdown — Dario Longhetto kicked a 38-yard field goal.

The Sun Devils stalled again and Southern Utah’s George Ramirez returned Jordan Washington’s blocked punt 47 yards for a touchdown that pulled the Thunderbirds within 24-21.

Arizona State then ground out the clock by getting the ball to Cam Skattebo. The Sacramento State transfer had 71 yards and a touchdown rushing, with four catches for 41 yards.