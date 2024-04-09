GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dan Hurley is a man at the pinnacle of his career, joining a star-studded list of coaches with consecutive national titles.

With UConn's 75-60 victory over Purdue on Monday night, Hurley became the first coach to win back-to-back championships since Billy Donovan with Florida in 2007. The exclusive coaching club also includes names like John Wooden and Mike Krzyzewski.

“It means a lot, because I’m a student of the game,” Hurley said. “Basketball’s been my life. I got so much respect for the history of this game.”

The Huskies might have to get uncomfortable financially to keep him in Storrs for a shot at a three-peat.

Hurley could be a wanted man in the coming weeks, particularly if the Kentucky job comes open. Coach John Calipari is reportedly in talks with Arkansas about switching Southeastern Conference schools, which would open one of the premier jobs in the sport.

Of course, UConn's not a bad spot either. The program has won six national titles.

"UConn, a special place this time of year and they give us all the resources we need to do it like this in March and April,” Hurley said.

It has taken the 51-year-old Hurley just six years to build a behemoth at UConn. He was rewarded after last year's title with a $32.1 million, six-year deal that could keep him on campus through 2029.

UConn's roster likely will need a significant overhaul next season. Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton are out of eligibility after this season, and two other starters — Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan — could be lottery picks in the NBA draft this summer.