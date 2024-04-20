Ukiah middle schoolers take aim at archery titles

A trio of middle school students from Ukiah’s Redwood Collegiate Academy will be in Sandy, Utah, next week for a national archery tournament.

As part of the National Archery in the Schools Program that both Redwood Collegiate and its sister school, Sequoia Career Academy, participate in, the students will compete April 26 and 27 in the Western Nationals tourney.

Jordan Alemoosh (age 13), Reese Martin (12) and Luna Sanchez (14) are coached by Bethany Kerr, who has been teaching archery at the Ukiah schools since 2014. The trio qualified through a state tournament.