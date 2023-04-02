Ukiah athlete Jadyn Diaz persevering through pain, family tragedy

The two-sport senior received a national award this spring, recognition of her compelling personal story in the face of a rare medical condition.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 1, 2023, 8:10PM
Jadyn Diaz, a senior at Ukiah High School, won a national award last month.

It was the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award, to be specific, given to only two individuals out of hundreds of applicants every year who persevere through adversity. A film crew shadowed Diaz around school to film an announcement video for the honor.

It’s not every day a film crew shows up to Ukiah High School, so naturally, Diaz was bombarded with questions from her peers.

Mostly, her classmates wanted to know what she had done to win the award.

“Honestly, I didn’t do anything,” Diaz said. “I’m just living.”

The full answer is a bit more complex.

Diaz suffers from a rare genetic bone disease called multiple hereditary exostoses (MHE), a condition that causes excess bone growth — essentially little bone spurs — on her joints and flat bones.

She’s had multiple surgeries over her life to address the pain and discomfort caused by these spurs, which have ranged anywhere from the length of a fingernail to the size of a golf ball.

Her condition hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her true love of basketball. Despite the obstacles, Diaz was a three-year varsity player for the Wildcats, a tenacious defender with the heart of a lion.

But Diaz’s trials and tribulations go even deeper. A few years ago, she lost her mom to breast cancer. And then, this past fall, she had her worst MHE experience yet and needed a portion of a rib removed to keep a bone spur from puncturing her lungs and liver.

It’s been a difficult few years, to say the least, but it hasn’t slowed her down.

“She wanted it so bad, and to fight through all that, for me on the outside, it’s just crazy,” said Ukiah girls basketball coach Michael Wright, who nominated Diaz for the Naismith award, which is given annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

“A lot of kids would have given up, a long time ago, about anything and everything, but she just wanted it so bad, it was really a no-brainer to nominate her for that,” her coach said.

Diaz is the youngest of five kids, four of whom suffer from MHE. Her mom, Lori, and dad, James, met years ago when Lori was a high-level executive at Apple. They left the Bay Area for Mendocino County to raise their family shortly before Jadyn was born.

Education was always a high priority in the household. Lori home-schooled her kids and then enrolled them in community college classes when they were around 12 or 13. Most of them got their AA degrees before most of their peers had even graduated high school.

From an early age, Jadyn took to athletics, specifically basketball — and when the time came, she opted to enroll in high school to continue playing with her friends. She’s the only of the five Diaz kids to attend high school for four years.

Being the baby of the family, Jadyn and her mom had a very close relationship. With James working full time to support the family, Lori fully committed to the life of a sports parent, driving all over Northern California for CYO games and tournaments.

“They definitely had a pretty tight bond,” said Jadyn’s older sister, Sonya. “They did a lot of traveling together, going to different cities for games and staying in hotels — just the two of them, having sort of a girls trip all the time.”

In the winter of 2019, Lori began to have health problems. Doctors originally thought it could be a gallbladder issue, but in February of 2020, the Diaz family got the news that it was breast cancer. Worse, it was stage 4, and had already spread through her body, including her brain and spine. She was terminal, given six months to live by her doctors.

“I kind of realized my time with her, like watching me play, was very limited,” Jadyn said.

A few weeks after Lori’s diagnosis, the pandemic hit, which, for the family, was a blessing in disguise. Lori was considered high risk and confined to the house, but that meant Jadyn and her siblings were able to spend more quality time with her than ever before.

That summer, Jadyn had her first experience with MHE. She had just turned 14 when she noticed a loss of feeling in the top of her feet and discomfort in her right arm, both caused by bone growths. She had surgery that summer to remove the spurs in both of her legs and in her arm, the latter the size of a golf ball.

Once pandemic restrictions loosened and life slowly began to return to normal, Jadyn returned to basketball and Lori returned to the stands for every game, even as her condition worsened. By then, she was using a wheelchair and had lost her eyesight, but Sonya would sit with her and provide play-by-play.

“She wanted to participate always, always, always,” Sonya said of her mother. “She wanted to be there for Jadyn.”

Lori always spread her love and compassion wide, her family said. She had gotten heavily involved in the home-schooling group through their church, organizing field trips for the kids and cooking meals for families with newborns.

She continued to cook for new families — with the help of Jadyn and her brother — even as she was dying.

“She was sick, very, very sick, she couldn’t really move, and she was still wanting to cook for the mother of a newborn because she knew they were exhausted,” Jadyn said. “That was very eye-opening for me because I never really quite understood how much she gave until I understood how much was taken away.”

Lori Ann Diaz died on June 7, 2021. She was 57.

Jadyn took that summer off from basketball, and even when she returned things didn’t feel the same.

“It was hard for me to look into the stands and not see her anymore,” she said. “Out of all the things, that was probably the hardest ... to see everyone else’s parents in the stands, and not mine.”

Diaz has had other health problems outside of MHE over the past few years. She was diagnosed with intense chronic migraines shortly before her mom died and shortly after her passing had a benign cyst removed from her chest.

But the worst of the worst was her MHE experience this past fall. Shortly after her senior year began, she started to experience shortness of breath and crippling pain in her side. Usually, she’d gut through pain and discomfort, but this was different.

“I had never felt pain like this before,” she said.

Doctors were originally unable to diagnose her, thinking she was experiencing kidney stones. But the pain only got worse. Eventually, they found the issue, a hook-shaped bone spur on her rib that was at risk of perforating her lungs and liver.

“It looked like a little thorn,” Sonya said. “She would breathe, her lungs would expand, and it would drag up her lung and then when she was sitting down, her rib cage would collapse, and it would try to get at her liver.”

Diaz, who is also the head of Ukiah High’s spirit committee, had surgery on Thursday morning of homecoming week in early October. The surgeons removed a two-inch chunk of her rib and cleaned up some bone fragments in her legs from her previous surgery.

It was brutal timing, since she had spent weeks planning out fanfare and activities that she now feared she wouldn’t be able to attend.

But she’s stubborn, like her mom, and after one hour in post-op she went home. She attended every homecoming event she could over the next few days — the rally, parade, football game, breakfast and even showed up at the dance for photos.

“There was no stopping her,” her sister said.

The next obstacle was returning to the basketball court. Her surgeons had said no physical activity for six to eight weeks, but Diaz feared her recovery could hold her out all season. The original goal was to return, at the very least, for her senior night in early February.

Diaz describes basketball as her therapy. She used it as an outlet to grieve when her mother passed. She said it was agonizing watching her team practice and play while she was sidelined.

“That has been my escape for the last couple of years, so I was willing to do anything to get that back,” she said.

She returned for the Wildcats’ second game of the season and played in every game the rest of the year.

“She loves playing,” her coach said, “and I think she used that as an opportunity to just continue to smile, do something she enjoyed, and in a nice way, take a break from all the hard stuff.”

A 4.0-GPA student Diaz, now 17, has hopes of attending a University of California school to study biology and public health with the goal of becoming a radiologist and working with cancer patients.

She continues to push forward with her mom always in her thoughts.

“She smiled and was selfless and I learned from her that even if you’re going through challenging things, it’s OK to still be happy and do things for other people,” Diaz said of her mother. “So I really just use her as my example. She really taught me everything.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

