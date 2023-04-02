Jadyn Diaz, a senior at Ukiah High School, won a national award last month.

It was the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award, to be specific, given to only two individuals out of hundreds of applicants every year who persevere through adversity. A film crew shadowed Diaz around school to film an announcement video for the honor.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/c4-Mkp0US1o">Click here to view this embed</a>.

It’s not every day a film crew shows up to Ukiah High School, so naturally, Diaz was bombarded with questions from her peers.

Mostly, her classmates wanted to know what she had done to win the award.

“Honestly, I didn’t do anything,” Diaz said. “I’m just living.”

The full answer is a bit more complex.

Diaz suffers from a rare genetic bone disease called multiple hereditary exostoses (MHE), a condition that causes excess bone growth — essentially little bone spurs — on her joints and flat bones.

She’s had multiple surgeries over her life to address the pain and discomfort caused by these spurs, which have ranged anywhere from the length of a fingernail to the size of a golf ball.

Her condition hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her true love of basketball. Despite the obstacles, Diaz was a three-year varsity player for the Wildcats, a tenacious defender with the heart of a lion.

But Diaz’s trials and tribulations go even deeper. A few years ago, she lost her mom to breast cancer. And then, this past fall, she had her worst MHE experience yet and needed a portion of a rib removed to keep a bone spur from puncturing her lungs and liver.

It’s been a difficult few years, to say the least, but it hasn’t slowed her down.

“She wanted it so bad, and to fight through all that, for me on the outside, it’s just crazy,” said Ukiah girls basketball coach Michael Wright, who nominated Diaz for the Naismith award, which is given annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

“A lot of kids would have given up, a long time ago, about anything and everything, but she just wanted it so bad, it was really a no-brainer to nominate her for that,” her coach said.

Diaz is the youngest of five kids, four of whom suffer from MHE. Her mom, Lori, and dad, James, met years ago when Lori was a high-level executive at Apple. They left the Bay Area for Mendocino County to raise their family shortly before Jadyn was born.

Education was always a high priority in the household. Lori home-schooled her kids and then enrolled them in community college classes when they were around 12 or 13. Most of them got their AA degrees before most of their peers had even graduated high school.

From an early age, Jadyn took to athletics, specifically basketball — and when the time came, she opted to enroll in high school to continue playing with her friends. She’s the only of the five Diaz kids to attend high school for four years.

Being the baby of the family, Jadyn and her mom had a very close relationship. With James working full time to support the family, Lori fully committed to the life of a sports parent, driving all over Northern California for CYO games and tournaments.

“They definitely had a pretty tight bond,” said Jadyn’s older sister, Sonya. “They did a lot of traveling together, going to different cities for games and staying in hotels — just the two of them, having sort of a girls trip all the time.”

In the winter of 2019, Lori began to have health problems. Doctors originally thought it could be a gallbladder issue, but in February of 2020, the Diaz family got the news that it was breast cancer. Worse, it was stage 4, and had already spread through her body, including her brain and spine. She was terminal, given six months to live by her doctors.

“I kind of realized my time with her, like watching me play, was very limited,” Jadyn said.

A few weeks after Lori’s diagnosis, the pandemic hit, which, for the family, was a blessing in disguise. Lori was considered high risk and confined to the house, but that meant Jadyn and her siblings were able to spend more quality time with her than ever before.

That summer, Jadyn had her first experience with MHE. She had just turned 14 when she noticed a loss of feeling in the top of her feet and discomfort in her right arm, both caused by bone growths. She had surgery that summer to remove the spurs in both of her legs and in her arm, the latter the size of a golf ball.

Once pandemic restrictions loosened and life slowly began to return to normal, Jadyn returned to basketball and Lori returned to the stands for every game, even as her condition worsened. By then, she was using a wheelchair and had lost her eyesight, but Sonya would sit with her and provide play-by-play.