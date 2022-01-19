Ukiah boys get breakthrough win in soccer

It took nearly two months, but the Ukiah boys soccer team finally got into the win column — and did so by knocking off a previously unbeaten team.

After a brutal early-season schedule, the Wildcats opened play in the North Bay League Redwood division with a gritty 2-1 win at West County on Tuesday night to snap a streak of five straight ties. It’s the first loss of the season for West County (6-1-1, 0-1), which had outscored opponents 29-2 prior to Tuesday.

“It was amazing,” said Ukiah junior Anthony Garcia, who scored a goal and assisted on the other. “I feel like we should have had more wins than ties, but we just couldn’t execute. But today we did.”

Coming into the game, Ukiah (1-3-8, 1-0) had put together a respectable preleague campaign that featured ties with Montgomery, Casa Grande, Maria Carrillo and Windsor, all teams considered to be among the best in the county. Yet despite matching those teams goal for goal, the frustrations mounted as wins kept evading them.

But the message from head coach Shane Huff and his coaching staff remained the same: Keep working.

“We kept saying, ‘Don’t look at the result; look at how we played and look at how well we did,’” Huff said. “We gave ourselves the opportunity to win the game, it just didn’t happen. If you continue with that mindset and that work ethic and that drive, you will get more bounces going your way, and we did tonight.”

33’: Ukiah back in front. Anthony Tinajero’s free kick from near midfield is headed in by Anthony Garcia to make it 2-1. Just caught the end of the play. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/umi5ank31N — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) January 19, 2022

The first of those bounces came in the ninth minute on Ukiah’s first shot on goal. Ulysses Ruiz, Ukiah’s leading scorer, took a ball from Garcia into the box on the left side and slid his shot past West County’s goalkeeper, off the right goal post and into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

West County responded about 10 minutes later on a corner kick that was headed in by Jake Desouza to even the count at 1-1.

But just before the half, Ukiah delivered what would be the game-winner on a designed play off a free kick from midfield. Anthony Tinajero skied his kick from the 40-yard line of West County’s field all the way to the back left corner of the box, where Garcia shook a defender and headed the ball bouncing into the net.

“I was going back and the defenders were all bunched up, so I kind of went away and then cut back in and it was an open header,” Garcia said of his goal.

West County turned up the intensity in the second half — leading to a pair of yellow cards — and had a number of chances at goal but each was sent away by Ukiah goalkeeper Alvaro Nieves.

Ukiah amped up its defense in response and only looked to attack on a handful of occasions over the final 40-plus minutes.

“We knew they were going to throw numbers forward,” Huff said. “We knew they were going to play super direct, so we changed the system about halfway through.”

Even though West County had a couple of good looks in the closing minutes, the defense-first approach for Ukiah worked.

“A lot of grit, a lot of fight, a lot of bite, and we showed a lot of resiliency,” Huff said. “They poured the numbers on and came at us worked really hard to get that tying goal and we bent but we didn’t break. That’s a testament to their character.”

For West County, the loss yielded a few silver linings. This was its first game in nearly a month — a quiet winter break combined with its first few league games getting postponed due to COVID issues — and was much needed to shake off some rust.

But it also serves a motivator heading into the rest of the league schedule.

“We’re a good team,” said West County head coach Peter Meechan. “Now the rust is off. We’ll get back to it.”