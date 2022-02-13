Prep roundup: Ukiah boys win North Bay League-Redwood soccer title

The Ukiah boys soccer team put the finishing touches on its North Bay League Redwood division title on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Healdsburg. The win moves the Wildcats to 6-1-1 in league play, a full two games better than West County (10-3-2, 4-3-1), which finished in second place.

After going winless in their first 11 games of the year, the Wildcats ended the regular season winning seven of their final nine games. They’ll head into the North Coast Section playoffs with a 7-4-9 overall record.

Boys basketball

St. Vincent won its regular-season finale 55-45 over Sacramento Adventist to give head coach Tom Bonfigli career win No. 832, moving him into a tie for No. 7 all-time in California history with Tom Orlich, according to Cal-Hi Sports records.

Jake DeCarli scored 14 points, Dante Antonini added 13 points and Killian Collins 9 for the Mustangs, who finish the regular season at 14-10 overall. They’ll find out their seeding for the NCS playoffs on Sunday.

Cloverdale will share the North Central League I title with Middletown after the Eagles’ league finale against Willits was called off due to COVID issues within the Wolverines’ program.

The Eagles close out the regular season with a 23-1 record and went 13-1 in league. They’ll likely receive the No. 1 overall seed in the NCS Division 5 playoffs.

Petaluma ended the regular season with a 52-44 win over Justin-Siena on Saturday. Ryan Giacomini and Salim Arikat scored 11 points each and Kieran Mannion added 10 for the Trojans (16-8, 7-5 VVAL).

