Ukiah boys, Windsor girls win North Bay League wrestling meet

Ukiah High’s boys wrestling team ran away with the North Bay League team crown in their home gym and the Windsor girls edged out the Wildcat girls by just 22 points for the title in the league tournament on Saturday.

In individual matches, a highlight came in the 160-pound boys division, where Maria Carrillo freshman Logan Bruce — coached by his dad, Tim — earned a 2-0 fall win over Ukiah’s Waylon Scarborough.

“It’s a huge accomplishment as a freshman,” the elder Bruce said.

The younger Bruce is ranked by California Wrestling at No. 7 in the North Coast Section at 170 pounds, but he wrestled at 160 pounds in the NBL championships. He’s been on a wrestling mat since he was able to crawl, his dad pointed out.

“It’s been his whole life. He started his first state tournament at the age of 7 … which he took second at,” Bruce said.

That life has taken Logan to all the wrestling meets where his dad coached, but he’s no longer just watching the matches — he’s winning them.

“Every coach around here knows him as that little kid that’s been at my side at every tournament for the last 14 years,” Bruce said. “They’ve all seen him grown up.”

Now they’ll see him be one of the Redwood Empire’s top competitors for the considerable future. Logan doesn’t consider his youth an issue, since he’s been wrestling for years.

“I have just about as much experience as they do,” the younger Bruce said. “Because I’ve been wrestling for so long, I don’t really notice a difference from when I wrestle someone three years older than me, or someone my same age. It all kind of feels the same.”

In the match of the day, Ukiah’s Jack Bednar scored a thrilling pin in the final round against Windsor’s Travis Shaw at 285 pounds. Bednar, ranked No. 4 in the NCS, was trailing Shaw — ranked No. 7 — 7-3 in the third round, then scored a takedown to make 7-5 before scoring the fall with 32 seconds left.

The winner said both he and Shaw were both tired and slippery in the third. Bednar said Shaw underhooked him, so Bednar went for an overhook.

“He went to throw me, but my foot was forward,” Bednar said. “It kept me standing up and he was already off too far. So I just kind of fell down on top of him and that secured the win for me.

“I knew I was down. I knew without that, I wouldn’t have won that match.”

Bednar described the victory as a “walk-off” wrestling win against one of his school’s biggest rivals. He said the home crowd was behind him as he rallied back.

“It’s such a great feeling when you have everyone cheering for you right at the end with something like that,” Bednar said. “Everyone is slapping you on the back saying, ‘Good job.’ There’s coaches from different schools telling you, ‘Good job.’ It’s an indescribable feeling.”

At 113 pounds, Ukiah’s Nikolas Gonzalez defeated Maria Carrillo’s Brad Harbaugh — ranked No. 7 in NCS per Cal Wrestling — in a 7-2 decision. Harbaugh will still qualify for the NCS meet, along with six other Pumas and another alternate.

At 182, Piner’s Carter Erickson defeated Ukiah’s Martin Calderon via pin in the second round. Erickson is ranked No. 12 by Cal Wrestling in the NCS, while Calderon is No. 5.

The 143-pound and 150-pound girls divisions each had four competitors, the most among all the brackets.

In the 143-pound division, Santa Rosa’s Jasmine Vo scored an upset over top seed Sammy Patton, defeating the Windsor wrestler with a pin at 1:09 of the first round.

At 150, Makenna Tobie won over Yaretzi Garcia due to forfeit. Garcia beat Montgomery’s Chloe Sinn and Tobie defeated Cardinal Newman’s Jordyn Seaman in the semifinals.

One of the more competitive contests in the girls bracket was at 137 pounds. Windsor’s Larissa Maccario defeated Ukiah’s Diana Olvera via pin. The match was tied at 2-2 in the second round when Maccario secured the fall.

Saturday’s meet is considered more of a warm-up tournament for the top contenders to prepare for next week’s NCs championship at James Logan High School in Union City. The seedings for the NCS meet will be released on Sunday after the seeding meeting at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill.

The top three medalists at the NCS meet will advance to the state meet in Bakersfield in two weeks.

Full results from Saturday’s NBL meet are online at https://arena.flowrestling.org/.