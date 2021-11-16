Underdog no more, a deaf football team takes California by storm

RIVERSIDE — The athletic program at the California School for the Deaf, Riverside, has suffered its share of humiliations and harassment over the years. There was the time that a visiting team’s volleyball coach mocked the deaf players. And another time a hearing coach for the girls basketball team listened as opponents discussed how embarrassing it would be to lose to a deaf team.

It did not help morale that the varsity football team, the Cubs, recently suffered seven straight losing seasons, leaving the school with the sinking feeling that opposing football teams came to the Riverside campus expecting an easy win.

No one is disparaging the Cubs anymore. This season, they are undefeated — the highest ranked team in their Southern California division. Through 11 games, they have not so much beaten their opponents as flattened them.

On Friday night, the second round of the playoffs, the Cubs trounced the Desert Christian Knights, 84-12, a score that would have been even more lopsided had the Cubs not shown mercy by putting their second-string players in for the entire second half.

Led by the school’s physical education teacher, Keith Adams, a burly and effervescent deaf man whose two deaf sons are also on the team, the Cubs are a fast and hard-hitting squad. Wing-footed wide receivers fly past defenses, averaging 17 yards per catch. The quarterback doubles as the team’s leading rusher, with 22 touchdowns on the season. A system of coded hand signals among tight-knit teammates and coaches confounds opponents with its speed and efficiency.

With Friday’s win, the Cubs are two games away from capturing the division championship for the first time in the school’s 68-year history. But coaches and players say they already feel like winners.

“I sometimes still can’t believe how well we played this year,” Adams said after the win Friday. “I knew we were good, but never in my dreams did I think we would dominate every game.”

In a part of California that suffered greatly during the pandemic with high unemployment and more than 5,000 dead, the Cubs’ excellence has lifted the school and the surrounding community.

Football is a richly audible experience: the crashing of helmets, the crunch of a tackle, teammates shouting from the sidelines and the roaring approval of the crowd. Friday night games at the Riverside campus are not totally silent, but they are not boisterous either. The generators that power the lights hum and the crowd reacts with scattered claps. But there is no public address system, no play-by-play commentator to call out player’s names after a touchdown pass or run-stuffing tackle.

The American flag flies near the field, but there is no national anthem before the game. A sign-language interpreter hired by the school serves as an intermediary between the Cubs’ coaching staff and the game officials. Before the game Friday, the interpreter reminded the officials to wave their hands when they blew whistles to stop a play.

For the coaching staff, the success of the team has undermined the long-standing stereotype that deafness is something to overcome in football.

Adams, who coached the team for two seasons starting in 2005 and began his second stint four years ago, attributes the turnaround to rigorous conditioning and an especially talented cohort of players, some of whom have played together for years at lower levels.

He also has a philosophy that what might be thought of as a deficit can be an edge.

Many teams try to use hand signals to call in plays, but they are no match for the Cubs, who communicate with a flurry of hand movements between each play. No time is wasted by players running to the sidelines to get an earful from the coaching staff. No huddle is needed.

The coaches also say deaf players have heightened visual senses that make them more alert to movement. And because they are so visual, deaf players have a more acute sense of where their opponents are positioned on the field.

After being defeated Friday, Aaron Williams, coach of Desert Christian, said he had a warning for future opponents of the California School for the Deaf, Riverside.

“I would say be careful in thinking that you have an advantage,” he said. “They communicate better than any team I have ever coached against.”

For players, parents and staff, the success of the football team has been more than just an athletic triumph. Many describe it as a sign that deaf children can be at their best when they are together in an all-deaf environment.

Delia Gonzales, mother of Felix, a junior and one of the team’s wide receivers, beamed on the sideline Friday as her son scored two touchdowns.