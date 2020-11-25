Subscribe

USC stops training after positive coronavirus test

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 24, 2020, 4:04PM
No. 19 Southern California has closed its training complex for the day after an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19.

The unbeaten Trojans didn’t practice Tuesday and held their meetings virtually while awaiting test results for the rest of the program.

The positive player traveled with USC to Salt Lake City for its victory over Utah last weekend before testing positive Monday. The rest of the program tested negative Monday, and the Trojans are conducting contact tracing for the unidentified player, who is symptomatic and quarantined.

USC is 3-0 heading into its visit from Colorado (2-0) on Saturday at the Coliseum.

