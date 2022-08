Video: 100 yards with Rancho Cotate senior Malik Cleveland

It’s time for the second edition of our “100-Yard Walk” prep football video series.

This week, Press Democrat sportswriter Kienan O’Doherty talks with Rancho Cotate senior lineman Malik Cleveland, a UC Davis commit and returning All-League player on both sides of the ball.

The Cougars host Redwood Friday night in their home opener, our Game of the Week. Check it out: