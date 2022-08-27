Video highlights: Prep football across Sonoma County
The fans, the plays, the celebrations - Friday Night Lights returned to Sonoma County this weekend, and it’s all here for you to watch:
First up, columnist Kerry Benefield took in the scene at Recreation Park in Healdsburg as the Greyhounds took on Fort Bragg:
In our Game of the Week, Windsor rolled to a big 41-6 win:
At Montgomery, the Vikings delivered a 27-0 shutout of Ukiah:
Santa Rosa hosted San Rafael and kept the game close for most of the contest, but ultimately fell 24-8:
Parents, coaches, athletes - want to share your team’s video highlights? Tag @PDPreps on Twitter or Facebook with your video!
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: