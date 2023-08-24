Video interview: 100 yards with Petaluma’s London Sundell

Ahead of the return of high school football in Sonoma County, Petaluma defensive end London Sundell talks with The Press Democrat.|
August 24, 2023, 3:15AM

Ahead of the return of high school football in Sonoma County, Petaluma defensive end London Sundell talks with The Press Democrat for our first “100-Yard Walk” video interview of 2023.

Speaking with sportswriter Kienan O’Doherty, Sundell discusses his senior campaign, the Trojans’ goals for the season and their opening game against Rancho Cotate in our Game of the Week. Check it out below:

