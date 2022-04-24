Viking Classic makes emotional return, with new name

The Viking Track Classic, the North Bay’s largest track and field meet of the regular season, made its triumphant return to Montgomery High School on Saturday.

Nearly 2,000 prep athletes ran, jumped, threw and hurdled at the 31st running of the event on a picture-perfect day in Santa Rosa after a two-year pandemic pause.

Everything felt normal again, except for one glaring absence.

Missing was Montgomery cross country and track and field coach Bryan Bradley, who died suddenly while supervising a cross country workout in Annadel Park in August. He was just 43.

Saturday marked the first time the meet, renamed the Bryan Bradley Viking Track Classic in his honor, was held since his passing. Montgomery head coach Melody Karpinski announced the dedication during a brief but emotional ceremony at midday.

“He just really wanted to put on a good meet,” she said. “Putting on a good meet, putting on a big meet, putting on an efficient meet, all those types of things were a real joy to him.

“So, the Viking Track Classic was his favorite day of the year for that and because of the opportunity to host so many of these schools from out of the area and kind of put on a show.”

Bradley’s impact on the program over his 15 years of volunteering and coaching is hard to overstate. A 1996 Montgomery graduate and talented multi-sport athlete, Bradley was a motivator, friend and mentor to hundreds of Vikings during his life. As Karpinski noted, the Viking Classic was his favorite day of the year. He spent countless hours prepping and organizing in an effort to put on the best meet possible.

“He always wanted to make each year bigger and better from the years before,” recalled his daughter Julie Bradley, 22, who drove up from San Diego to volunteer. “He loved this day. He put his all into it. He didn’t get sleep ever the night before.”

Julie was working at the staging area on Saturday, helping organize a seemingly endless herd of runners as they stepped onto the track for their races. It’s a role she’s held for years, “just to keep everything moving, make it easier for him.”

Even though she didn’t grow up in Sonoma County and only lived in Santa Rosa for a few years to attend SRJC, her and her dad worked the Viking Classic for as long as she could remember

“We were up until 4 a.m. (preparing for the meet), then we were at the track at 4:30,” she said. “He loved this day.”

Aside from being one of the prime organizers of the meet, Bryan, as well as Julie, helped run numerous events over the years, from sweeping the sand in the long jump pit to measuring out discus throws. When Bryan took over as Montgomery’s head coach around 10 years ago, he became the meet’s starter, firing the gun to signal the start of each running event. For the last six years, he and Julie worked as a team.

A new set of starters were present on Saturday, an adjustment that Julie and the rest of Montgomery’s staff were still getting used to.

“It’s definitely been difficult seeing somebody else start every race, you just became so used to seeing him there,” she said, her voicing trailing off. “But in a way, I enjoy it. I love seeing that everybody is here for the new Bryan Bradley Viking Track Classic.”

Sunday will mark eight months to the day of Bryan’s passing. The wound is still fresh. Saturday was equal parts mourning and celebrating him.

Julie and members of Montgomery’s team fought back tears during the dedication ceremony. Many wore bright red shirts with “For Coach Bryan” written in white across the chest. Around Julie’s neck hangs a small gold pendant with a “B” inscribed on it. She’s worn it every day since his death.

Ask anyone involved with Montgomery’s running teams and they’ll all say the same: Bradley was wholly committed to his Viking family.

A prime example is Montgomery junior distance star Jude DeVries, who owns the Redwood Empire’s top times in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs this year. He said he doesn’t know if he’d still be running if it wasn’t for Bryan.

DeVries transferred to Montgomery at the start of his sophomore year but walked away from running during the pandemic-altered season. He had lost his love for it and instead joined the basketball team as a change of pace. All season long, Bryan would text him trying to get him to come back.

It wasn’t just that Bryan wanted a talented runner back on his team – he wanted to open DeVries’ eyes to the potential he saw in him. After weeks of playful ribbing and sincere pleas, DeVries finally caved and returned. That summer, he said he improved the most he ever has. He’s now established himself as a state contender in all of his events.

“He definitely saw a vision that I did not,” said DeVries. “I want to thank him for always texting me and telling me to come back.”

While the past eight months have been difficult at times for DeVries and the rest of Montgomery, not once has Bryan left their thoughts. And that likely won’t change anytime soon.

“I have a reason why I’m here on the track running every day,” DeVries said. “I’m running for him. Every race is dedicated to him, good or bad. I always remember who I’m running for.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.