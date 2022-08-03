Vin Scully, forever the voice of the Dodgers, dead at 94

Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, whose folksy manner and melodic language made him a beloved figure in American culture, died Tuesday, the team announced.

A household name in Southern California, where he held a running conversation with baseball fans each season, He was 94.

His career with the Dodgers, which dated back to 1950 when the team was still in Brooklyn, took off with the move to Los Angeles before the 1958 season. Wooing a new fan base, he was on his way to becoming one of sports’ greatest broadcasters, blessed with a knack for storytelling and, as veteran commentator Bob Costas put it, “the sheer sound of his voice.”

In an interview in 2016, his final season, Scully described his approach to the job simply: “I guess it’s kind of a running commentary with an imaginary friend.”

One of the most iconic calls in MLB history.



RIP Vin Scully 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/Bb4YqU6yHg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 3, 2022

Among his most famous broadcasts was the 1965 perfect game by Sandy Koufax. With the Dodgers playing the Chicago Cubs, Koufax headed to the mound for the ninth inning needing three more outs. Scully told listeners it was “the toughest walk of his career, I’m sure.”

Koufax later said: “It may sound corny, but I enjoyed listening to Vin call a game almost more than playing in them. ... He definitely is the all-century broadcaster as far as I’m concerned.”

Born in the Bronx on Nov. 29, 1927, Vincent Edward Scully was only 7 when his father died of pneumonia and his mother moved the family to Brooklyn. Baseball was in his blood.

“We had this big old radio, and I would crawl underneath it, and the speakers would be directly over my head,” he told the Times in 1994. “Something would happen, and the announcer would get excited. The crowd would roar, the sound would come out of that speaker like water out of a showerhead, and it seemed to wash down on me.”

The red-haired boy spent summer days playing stickball in the streets and collecting empty soda bottles, returning them for refunds so he could buy a 55-cent ticket to the Polo Grounds. His favorite team was the New York Giants, a hated rival of the Brooklyn Dodgers, the team with which he would later become synonymous.

Scully attended Fordham University and played two seasons in center field for the baseball team. His education was interrupted by a tour of duty in the Navy that ran through 1945, after which his love for the game took a different form.

A stint at his school newspaper and office work for the New York Times led him to a Washington, D.C., radio station after graduation. By 1950, the legendary broadcaster Red Barber had heard him and called to offer a job. As the third man on Dodgers broadcasts behind Barber and Connie Desmond, the 23-year-old newcomer studied his older colleagues.

“Red Barber instilled in me that you always go down the middle,” Scully once said. “I like to think that if I say that somebody made a good catch, the fans will believe me because I will also say so if he butchered the play.”

His apprenticeship lasted only a few years before Barber jumped to the New York Yankees. Scully took over in 1954 and, a year later, called the franchise’s first World Series victory, telling listeners simply, “The Brooklyn Dodgers are the champions of the world” before falling silent.

In truth, his emotions had gotten the best of him — he felt closer to the players in those days and was afraid his voice might crack if he uttered another word — but that sense of reserve became a trademark.

By the fall of 1957, Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley had reached an impasse with New York officials over building a new stadium. The team known as “Dem Bums” packed up and moved to Los Angeles.

Back then, Scully spoke in a slightly higher pitch, his words quicker. It would take a few years for this cadence to slow to a rhythm that fit Southern California’s less hurried pace, his voice growing ever more melodic. Fans became accustomed to the announcer with the neatly combed hair and pressed blazer, the man that late Los Angeles Times columnist Jim Murray dubbed “the Fordham Thrush with the .400 larynx.”

Working alone for much of his career, Scully could spread an anecdote across several pitches, batters even, without a hitch. And he never relied on catchphrases to punctuate critical moments.

There were times when he sounded a bit hackneyed, instilling ordinary moments with great drama. And his factoids — overlooked statistics and historical notes — sometimes ventured south of esoteric.

Scully also drew occasional criticism. The night before the 1981 baseball strike, he chose not to mention that players were walking out. Years later, second baseman Jeff Kent bristled when Scully mentioned that he was hitting better with Manny Ramirez in the lineup.