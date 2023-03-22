VVAL boys, girls all-league wrestling teams
With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the Vine Valley Athletic League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.
Here are the all-league boys and girls wrestling teams.
Boys
First team:
108 - Dylan Boden, Casa Grande
115 - Christopher Gaxiola, Napa
122 - Ray Pacheco, Casa Grande
128 - Ryli Youngblood, Vintage
134 - Caleb Quintua, Casa Grande
140 - Ezekiel Fellman, Casa Grande
147 - Jacob Quintua, Casa Grande
154 - Camden Bushey, Casa Grande
162 - Robert Severdia, Casa Grande
172 - Noah Padecky, Casa Grande
184 - Brandon Guiducci, Justin-Siena
197 - Edward Berncich, Petaluma
222 - Joseph Ellis, Vintage
287 - Jesse Lopez, American Canyon
Girls
First team:
108 - Ciarra Manibusan, American Canyon
113 - McKaylah Youngblood, Vintage
118 - Maliyah McCoy, Casa Grande
123 - Lopez Cassady, Vintage
128 - Keira Jones, Petaluma
133 - Bailey Deegan, Petaluma
139 - Kayla Zeidler, Casa Grande
145 - Ashlyn Parlett, Justin-Siena
152 - Hannah Johnson, Vintage
162 - Maribel Rodriguez, Sonoma Valley
172 - Laura Totty, American Canyon
191 - Jesse Wood, Napa
237 - Aiyanna Beanne, American Canyon
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
