VVAL boys, girls all-league wrestling teams

With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the Vine Valley Athletic League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.

Here are the all-league boys and girls wrestling teams.

Boys

First team:

108 - Dylan Boden, Casa Grande

115 - Christopher Gaxiola, Napa

122 - Ray Pacheco, Casa Grande

128 - Ryli Youngblood, Vintage

134 - Caleb Quintua, Casa Grande

140 - Ezekiel Fellman, Casa Grande

147 - Jacob Quintua, Casa Grande

154 - Camden Bushey, Casa Grande

162 - Robert Severdia, Casa Grande

172 - Noah Padecky, Casa Grande

184 - Brandon Guiducci, Justin-Siena

197 - Edward Berncich, Petaluma

222 - Joseph Ellis, Vintage

287 - Jesse Lopez, American Canyon

Girls

First team:

108 - Ciarra Manibusan, American Canyon

113 - McKaylah Youngblood, Vintage

118 - Maliyah McCoy, Casa Grande

123 - Lopez Cassady, Vintage

128 - Keira Jones, Petaluma

133 - Bailey Deegan, Petaluma

139 - Kayla Zeidler, Casa Grande

145 - Ashlyn Parlett, Justin-Siena

152 - Hannah Johnson, Vintage

162 - Maribel Rodriguez, Sonoma Valley

172 - Laura Totty, American Canyon

191 - Jesse Wood, Napa

237 - Aiyanna Beanne, American Canyon

