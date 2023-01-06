Thursday marked the start of the Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) season for both boys and girls soccer, and the Sonoma County squads are eager to get things rolling.

Casa Grande, Sonoma Valley and Petaluma have improved squads from last year, with some defending their league titles and others looking to contend.

The consensus is that there’s a lot more parity this year than in years past, which could make for a thrilling season.

Let’s take a look at how these teams stack up to the rest of the league.

Boys

Casa Grande had their foot in the door of the league title last season, narrowly losing out to Vintage. They did however, beat both Napa and Vintage last season.

The Gauchos have a relatively younger squad this year, graduating 13 seniors from last year’s team. Despite that, they have gone unbeaten in the preseason, with wins coming over the NBL’s Windsor and Santa Rosa.

Co-head coaches Kevin Richardson and Jordan Schalu still have plenty of players on the roster to make another run at the VVAL title. Keep an eye on junior Hayden Holbrook, as well as seniors Adriano Soriano and Kevyn Altamirano.

Sonoma Valley is another team that could make waves in the VVAL this year. A young team just like Casa, the Dragons will look to break into the top three after a fourth-place finish last season.

A stellar preseason has seen Sonoma Valley tie Maria Carrillo, San Rafael, and Wood (Vacaville). A 1-0 loss to NBL powerhouse Montgomery should also be noted.

Petaluma, who plays the Dragons in their VVAL opener, is also having a competitive preseason. Dominant wins over Elsie Allen and Vanden (Fairfield) highlight their slate, as do close losses to Windsor and Rancho Cotate.

Junior Julian Lozanov and senior Alexander Quezada will be key players for the Trojans, who will look to improve on last year's last place finish.

Girls

Casa Grande will seek to defend their league crown. Like their counterparts on the boy’s side, they also graduated a large senior class from last year.

While the Gauchos preseason record (1-3-1) may not be that impressive, its worth noting that they play one of the toughest schedules in the section. That being said, senior Natalia Young and freshman Bailey Guerrero will anchor a balance squad hoping to repeat.

On the other side of Petaluma, the Trojans would prefer to snatch that league title from their crosstown rival, having finished second last year. They tied Casa in both of their meetings.

Senior Kathryn Hale, who had three goals in a 5-1 over St. Helena, will lead the attack, and Olivia Alexander will be a key player as well.

Sonoma Valley, who finished fifth in the league a season ago, has all the tools to improve on that mark. Close losses to Ukiah and Rancho Cotate, as well as a tie with Analy and a win over Roseland University Prep highlights their preseason.

