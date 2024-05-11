VVAL tournaments: Casa Grande tops Vintage in softball, while Crushers beat Gauchos in baseball

In a battle between two evenly matched softball teams who split their two regular-season games, Casa Grande prevailed in the rubber match on the road, defeating Vintage 3-2 to win the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament Friday night.

Vintage (16-5-1) won the VVAL regular-season title and the teams each had a 4-3 win in head-to-head competition. Last season, Casa Grande (20-2) won the VVAL regular-season crown, but Vintage won the VVAL tournament by defeating the Gauchos. The script was flipped this year.

“We avenged everything,” Casa Grande coach Billy Brody said of the win. “Vintage is a very good ball team.”

Casa Grande came out on top in the tournament title game largely due to starting pitcher Lila Partridge, who lasted the full seven innings, giving up no earned runs and four hits while striking out 10 Crushers.

“Lila had a great game. She was dominant. She was just dealing,” Brody said. “Her change-up was just impeccable tonight. She kept Vintage off-balanced. The longer the game went on, the stronger she got.”

The Gauchos’ Alex Giacomini drove in the game-winning RBI with a two-out single in the fifth inning to plate runners from second and third and give the Gauchos a 3-2 lead — and ultimately, the win.

“Congratulations to Casa Grande. Every game we have played them in the last two years has been extremely competitive,” Vintage coach Megan Lopez said.

Casa Grande was leading 1-0 when Vintage scored two runs in the fourth, cashing in on two infield errors by the Gauchos’ defense to give the Crushers a 2-1 lead.

“We pride ourselves on defense,” Brody said. “The defense let Lila down tonight. But this team is a family, and they back each other. This team bends; they just don’t break.”

After Casa Grande retook the lead 3-2 in the fifth, Partridge shut the door on Vintage by tossing three scoreless innings to preserve the one-run win.

Vintage starting pitcher Angie Rubalcava also had a good night, lasting seven innings in surrendering two earned runs and seven hits while fanning four.

“Angie threw great. She had a pretty good curve,” Brody said. “She wasn’t afraid to throw us the rise-ball.”

Devin Viruet went 2-for-3 to lead Vintage at the plate.

Casa Grande — which won the North Coast Section Division 2 championship last season — is going into the NCS this season on a 13-game winning streak with the goal of repeating as champs.

“The girls know what is at stake. They are prepared every week,” Brody said. “We are really excited for the NCS. We have a target on our backs. Everyone is coming for us.”

The NCS selection meeting will be Saturday.

Casa Grande will play a first-round game at home on either May 15 or 16 and is likely to earn a No. 1 or 2 seeding, according to Brody.

“While the win wasn’t on our side tonight, this was an excellent tuneup and playoff-esque game before next week,” Lopez said. “We are ready for the NCS playoffs.”

Baseball

Vintage 5, Casa Grande 2

The Crushers (15-10) capitalized on defensive lapses by the Gauchos (18-8) to win the VVAL tournament Friday night at Arnold Field in Sonoma. Vintage also won the VVAL regular-season title and won the head-to-head battle with Casa Grande, two games to one.

“ Congrats to Vintage; they validated their league title by winning the league tournament as well,” Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get it done. It obviously didn’t work out well for the Gauchos tonight. We didn’t really execute well defensively.”

Remarkably, Casa Grande gave up three runs on separate occasions when a ball went to the backstop on a wild pitch or passed ball with a Vintage runner at third base.

“Those things can’t happen, particularly in a playoff game,” Sikora said of the balls to the backstop. “There were some plays that we could have made.”

The game was tied 2-2 when Vintage scored a decisive three runs in the bottom of the fifth to clinch the victory.

Vintage’s starting pitcher, Nick Piersig, earned the win by going 6⅓ innings, giving up one earned run and six hits and striking out seven.

Casa Grande starter Danny Mercado took the loss in a five-inning outing, giving up six hits and one earned run and striking out six.

Jack Hu (2-for-3) led the Gauchos in hitting while John Bullock (2-for-4, double) and Blake Porter (2-for-4) paced the Crushers’ offense.

“We didn’t show our best tonight,” Sikora said. “It’s a game that certainly would have been closer had we executed better.”

Both teams will qualify for the NCS and find out their seedings Saturday.

Vintage may be a four or five seed in Division 2, while Casa Grande will be anywhere from a four to eight seed in Division 1, according to Sikora. It is unclear whether one or both teams will start at home in their first-round games, which will be Tuesday for the Gauchos and Wednesday for the Crushers.

Casa Grande won the NCS Division 2 title last year and has 14 players back from that team to make a run at the Division 1 title.

“There is a culture of winning with our senior class, which has a record of 77-18 over four years — remarkable,” Sikora said. “There is some experience to draw upon. We need the senior leadership to step up or go home.”