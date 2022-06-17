Subscribe

Warriors announce 2022 championship parade details

KERRY CROWLEY
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS
June 16, 2022, 9:54PM

The beginning of the Warriors’ dynasty featured three championship parades in Oakland.

And after the team returns home from Boston following Thursday’s title-clinching victory at TD Garden, their fourth championship parade will take place in their new home, San Francisco.

Minutes after clinching their fourth title in eight seasons and their fifth since the franchise moved to the Bay Area ahead of the 1962 season, the Warriors announced their 2022 championship parade will be held Monday in San Francisco.

The parade will start at 11:20 a.m. and proceed from Market Street and Main Street to Market Street and 6th Street. The parade will be the first for a professional team in the city since the San Francisco Giants won their third World Series in five seasons in 2014.

NBC Sports Bay Area will air live coverage of the parade and pre-parade festivities from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Warriors held parades in Oakland following their 2015, 2017 and 2018 titles, but after moving from Oracle Arena to Chase Center in Mission Bay before the 2019-2020 season, the franchise will invite fans to celebrate alongside the team closer to its new home.

