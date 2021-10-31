Warriors’ bench gets big minutes as Golden State thumps Thunder

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry’s fourth-quarter scoring of late has been a focus of those looking to critique the reigning NBA scoring champion.

Curry didn’t score in the final quarter again — because he didn’t have to.

“We should trade him,” coach Steve Kerr cracked afterward.

Curry scored 20 points in 27 minutes while getting ample and much-deserved rest, Draymond Green did a little bit of everything as usual, and the Golden State Warriors thumped the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 on Saturday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 for the Thunder, held to 35.8% shooting.

Green added 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Andrew Wiggins also scored 14 in the second meeting over five days between the teams. The Warriors won 106-98 on Tuesday at Oklahoma City.

Curry was 2 for 6 for five points in the first half, 1 of 6 on 3s. The Warriors led 55-44 at intermission but the league’s reigning scoring champion warmed up in the third and scored 15 that quarter.

“He’s obviously the head of the snake for them,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said before the game.

Curry’s 156 career 3-pointers against Oklahoma City are his second most against any opponent, behind his 163 against the Clippers. He also had six assists and five rebounds.

The Warriors took better care of the ball with 15 turnovers after committing 22 while squandering a 19-point lead and losing their first game of the season with a 104-101 overtime defeat to Memphis on Thursday night.

Lu Dort added 14 points for a disjointed Thunder team (1-5) coming off its first victory of the season Wednesday against the Lakers that included a 26-point comeback.

Not this time.

With the Warriors lacking their usual depth, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga was active for the first time after missing the initial five games with a patellar tendon strain in his right knee. He made his NBA debut with 6:04 remaining and scored his first points on a 3 with 2:04 to play.

“It felt great. I was waiting for this moment,” said Kuminga, gifted with the game ball. “Everyone was waiting for this moment.”

Golden State has won the last five in the series and nine of 13. The Thunder never led.

Curry in the fourth

After Curry went scoreless in the fourth quarter the previous three games — 0 for 6 in the fourth and overtime during Thursday’s loss to the Grizzlies — the pressure was off for the final 12 minutes of this one as Kerr gave his bench big minutes in the blowout.

“If there’s one thing I’m not worried about, it’s Steph Curry scoring in the fourth quarter,” Kerr said. “That seems like the biggest fluke of all time. … I’ll bet you he scores in the fourth tonight.”

Tip-ins

Thunder: The Thunder were 1 for 11 on 3-pointers in the first quarter, 3 of 17 in the first half and 8 of 39 overall. Darius Bazley missed all five of his attempts and finished 1 of 7 from the floor. ... Oklahoma City was limited to 14 assists. ... The Thunder play California teams in five straight games, with Saturday starting three in a row on the road.

Warriors: G Damion Lee sat out with a bruised right shoulder. He had scored in double figures the first six games. ... The Warriors exercised contract options on G Jordan Poole (fourth year) and C James Wiseman (third year) on Friday. ... Golden State recalled rookie G Moses Moody from the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, where he played one game before contributing six points in 21 minutes Saturday.

Up next

Thunder: Visit the Clippers on Monday, then the Lakers on Thursday.

Warriors: Host Charlotte on Wednesday to continue an eight-game homestand that matches a franchise record.