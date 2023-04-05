Privacy was the big theme surrounding the first press conference for Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins since returning from his extended absence from the team.

The 28-year-old kept things close to the vest, and general manager Bob Myers, who sat alongside him, repeatedly touted how well Wiggins' privacy was kept during his 48-day absence. Myers even kicked off the Tuesday presser with a thank-you to reporters for not prying too deeply into what Wiggins was going through.

"I really appreciate how you all covered this situation," Myers said. "It means a lot to me, I'm sure it means a lot to Andrew — and he can say that in his own way if he wants — but that's a pretty rare thing now in our business to respect the personal life of someone in a public job."

Wiggins was given an opportunity to expand upon his situation, but told the reporters in the room, "I'd rather just keep that private, you know, just for me and for my family and the people close to my family who really need to know."

The 28-year-old didn't go much further into detail about what he was specifically dealing with. The Athletic reported Tuesday that Wiggins' father had a "serious medical situation."

Myers at one point seemed to indicate that the truth of why Wiggins was absent had perhaps made its way to some reporters in the room. After expressing pride in the organization, the Dubs executive said, "I'm proud of everybody here, not that you care what you think of you, but I am."

"Some of you may have known what was going on," Myers continued. "You didn't write it, you didn't say it, I appreciate that."

As has been the case from the very beginning, the specifics behind why Wiggins left the team will come out whenever the former All-Star decides to share them, even if some media members could have shared that news at any time.