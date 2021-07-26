Warriors draft primer: Who they could take with two picks in first round

Most NBA mock drafts to this point have had top prospects Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Kuminga being selected with the first six picks Thursday night.

However, according to multiple league sources, there is rising speculation that the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 6 could target UConn guard Jonathan Bouknight or make a surprising pick such as Tennessee's Keon Johnson or Turkish center Alperen Sengun. That could mean a wing — likely Kuminga — falling to the seventh pick.

Should this be the case, it would be tough for the Warriors to pass. Though his ball-stopping tendencies and inconsistent shooting and defense don't make for an ideal fit, Kuminga provides a tantalizing combination of speed, strength and upside. And as Golden State canvases the league for players it could acquire by making the seventh and 14th picks available in a trade, adding Kuminga to a potential package would greatly improve the Warriors' chances of landing the starter-caliber player they covet.

But assuming the top six players are off the board — and that the Warriors don't trade either of the picks before draft night — here's who should be available when the Warriors are on the clock at No. 7, with scouting reports and intel provided by myself and sports columnist Dieter Kurtenbach. — Wes Goldberg

Options at No. 7

James Bouknight, guard, UConn

Bouknight is a classic microwave scorer — not the biggest, not the fastest, not the strongest, but he always finds a way to score buckets. The combo guard (who can handle the ball but is best suited off it) averaged 18.7 points per game on 29.3 percent shooting from distance last season, but the tape shows a player that's polished, savvy, and capable of contributing as a role player in Year 1. Workouts are only furthering NBA team's belief in him. It's hard to find players as fluid and tough as Bouknight that have a nose for the basket. Defense isn't his calling card, but it's hardly egregious and can become league-average with time. All in all, for a Warriors team that needs more players who can score — particularly off the dribble — Bouknight represents a nice blend of now and later. — Kurtenbach

Davion Mitchell, guard, Baylor

The player most mock drafts have slotted to Golden State makes a lot of sense for an organization in win-now mode. Mitchell is an instant difference-maker on defense who can credibly guard top point guards on his first day of work. His competitive personality and advanced age (22) would help him thrive in a Warriors locker room with an established hierarchy. Questions remain about his jumper (37.6 percent on 3-pointers through three collegiate seasons), his less-than-ideal size (6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-4 wingspan) and upside, but there's little doubt Mitchell can play a role right away. As the draft gets closer, there is more belief that the Warriors may elect to take a bigger swing here and hope Mitchell or another instant-impact player falls to them at 14. — Goldberg

Moses Moody, wing, Arkansas

Not many folks are talking about Moody for the No. 7 pick, but the Warriors are. Don't let the fact that he might be considered a "reach" undercut his abilities and potential. Moody, at 19, has the frame, polish, and upside to be an outstanding NBA player early and particularly late. At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Moody boasts a prototypical wing frame and has a pro-ready jump shot to go with it. He'll be an asset at the NBA level from Day 1 because of that shot, his balance and craftiness off the dribble, and positional versatility. He's not a high-flyer with crazy burst and he won't be running point, but he's the kind of player that finds a way to get the job done in both the open and half-court offensive games. The Warriors could use someone like that and with Moody, because of that frame, basketball IQ, and youth, stands a chance of developing into something more in the years to come. — Kurtenbach

Josh Giddey, guard, Australia

A tall playmaker with the ability to make any pass, Giddey is an intriguing option at No. 7. In on season in the NBL, Giddey averaged 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. At 18 years old, 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, he potentially offers more upside than someone like Mitchell, but he also has the length to defend multiple positions and finish at the basket at a high rate. It's easy to project Giddey running the second-unit offense or slotting into lineups next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and providing a dose of playmaking. Although his jumpshot (31.3 percent on 3-pointers) and man-to-man defense needs to improve, he has all the tools to deliver on his draft positioning. — Goldberg