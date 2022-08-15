Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend

The Golden State Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.

Green posted several Instagram stories of friends, loved ones and NBA colleagues, including Damian Lillard, flying in for the Saturday evening wedding. Sydel Curry-Lee, sister of Steph Curry, also posted a photo of a bright pink party with the hashtag #foreverseeinggreen, and a few social media posts with the hashtag began to pop up on Sunday morning.

Although there are no official wedding photos yet, Green and Renee's engagement photos were published in Essence on Saturday. In the dramatic spread, photographed at Stone Mountain Estates in Malibu, Renee shared the pair met while student-athletes at Michigan State. "We were in the same theater class and both athletes," she told Essence. "Naturally we gravitated towards one another for group projects because we were already familiar with each other."

But they went their separate ways, with Green selected by the Warriors in the 2012 NBA Draft and Renee moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. She was cast as a recurring character on "Empire" and has appeared on the reality show "Basketball Wives." Green and Renee reconnected in L.A., where they went on their first date.

The couple's proposal was accidentally leaked by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who beat their official announcement by letting it slip during a team shootaround in January 2019 that Green and Renee had recently gotten engaged.

There's no word on whether or not Renee exacted her revenge for Green's many technical foul fines over the 2022 season. When asked about her then-fiance's penchant for racking up fines in July, Renee jokingly told the interviewer their wedding might have to undergo a few budget cuts.

"There's the wedding budget right there," Renee said. "If anyone wants to know where's the wedding budget, it's right there in text."