Warriors get No. 2 pick in NBA draft

The Warriors will have the No. 2 pick in the Oct. 16s NBA draft, providing them with their highest draft pick since 1995 and the means to add an exciting player with the talent to blossom into the team’s next star.

After a season derailed by injuries, the Warriors aim to return to the playoffs next year after posting a league-worst 15-50 record last season. Drafting a player who can contribute immediately, but who still has the upside to develop into a future All-Star, is a priority.

This is the ninth time the Warriors have dropped down in the draft in the 22 times they’ve been involved in the lottery since its inception in 1985. Previously, the Warriors had moved up in the draft three times, dropped down eight times and stayed the same 10 times.

Entering Thursday night’s lottery, the Warriors had a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, a 13.4% chance at the No. 2 pick, a 12.7% chance at the No. 3 pick, a 12% chance at the No. 4 pick and a 47.9% chance at the No. 5 pick.

Golden State is behind Minnesota at No. 1, followed by Charlotte at No. 3, Chicago at No. 4, Cleveland at No. 5, Atlanta at No. 6, Detroit at No. 7, New York at No. 8, Washington at No. 9, Phoenix at No. 10, San Antonio at No. 11, Sacramento at No. 12, New Orleans at No. 13 and Boston (via Memphis) at No. 14.

The Hornets and Bulls both bucked some odds to move into the upper echelon.

Chicago had a 32% chance of moving into the top four spots, Charlotte about a 26% chance. They leapfrogged four teams that had better top-four odds — Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit and New York.

Unlike the other teams at the top of the draft, Golden State has a playoff-caliber roster with Klay Thompson (ACL surgery), Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Kevon Looney (neuropathy, abdominal strain) all set to return from injuries that sidelined them for all or most of last season.

Trading the No. 2 pick is another possibility.

“I have no idea what the value is of that pick, how much people covet it and I don’t think I’ll know that anytime soon,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said. “But usually the No. 2 pick is pretty good. So I think we’ll be happy what whatever options, whatever route we take.”

Golden State has spent the months since the NBA season was postponed in mid-March scouting this draft’s top prospects, which include Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, former Memphis center James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball, who played for the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League.

Because of the cancellation of May’s draft combine in Chicago, the Warriors and other teams have yet to gather key information such as health records or thoroughly evaluate prospects beyond game film.

But sources told ESPN that the NBA is developing plans for a virtual draft combine to be held at regional sites throughout September that would include team doctors administering physicals, the recording of body measurements and putting players through physical testing at team facilities.

The NBA had been hoping for a Dec. 1 start to the 2020-21 season, though Commissioner Adam Silver said on the ESPN telecast of that draft lottery that date now “is feeling a little bit early to me.”

Without fans at games, a major revenue stream is obviously lost for the league and its teams. There have been talks about starting next season with one or multiple bubbles, like the one where the league is playing now at Walt Disney World in Orlando, but the obvious preference is to have fans returning to games.

“Our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas,” Silver said on the telecast. “My sense is, in working with the players association, if we could push back even a little longer and increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that’s what we would be targeting.”

Thursday’s lottery was held virtually from Secaucus, New Jersey, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA has yet to announce the location or format for the draft event.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.